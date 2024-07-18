Music, recipes and memes: what young people are searching for on social networks

According to YPulse, recipes are among the most sought-after content by young people on social networks.

What young people are searching for on social networks. Picture: iStock

More and more young people are using social networks as search engines, particularly to find information on topics that interest them.

So what are young people mostly searching for on social media?

The top search among teenagers

While music is the most popular topic for 50% of teenagers, recipes and memes are also in demand.

Music is the most searched topic among European teenagers on social networks, according to a study by YPulse.

In fact, 50% of young people aged 13 to 17 have been researching music or musicians on social networks.

According to another YPulse study, 86% of young Europeans aged 13 to 17 feel that music is an important part of their lives.

Social networks have thus become a veritable source for discovering new music. So much so that platforms such as TikTok have capitalised on this market.

Among young adults, food is the most searched topic on social networks. According to the study, 47% of 18-24 year-olds and 50% of Millennials have already searched for food or recipes on social networks, compared to 37% of 13-17 year-olds.

This trend is partly explained by the fact that young adults are more likely to cook for themselves and look for recipe ideas online.

Social networks have also become a source of food inspiration for young adults, with many accounts and hashtags dedicated to cooking and recipes, the study explains.

Fashion is another popular topic on social networks, particularly among teenagers and young adults.

According to the study, 32% of 13-17 year-olds and the same proportion of 18-24 year-olds have searched for fashion or clothing advice on social media.

This trend is partly explained by the importance of appearance and self-image among young people, with social networks becoming a source of inspiration.

However, for 18-24 year-olds (36%), memes are slightly more searched on social networks than fashion advice (32%).

*Survey conducted among a sample of 2,500 people aged 13 to 39 in the UK, France, Germany, Spain and Italy, from April 23 to May 7, 2024.

