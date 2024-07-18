Elevate your Olympic Games viewing experience with essential tech

New advancements in technology mean fans can now enjoy the Olympic Games in ways that bring the stadium atmosphere right into their homes.

With the Olympic Games kicking off soon and South Africans preparing to support their favourite athletes, there is some essential tech to make your viewing experience more memorable.

While ideally it would be awesome to be at the Olympic Games, in Paris, there are many gadgets and appliances to make sure that viewers have the best experience when watching this world class event.

TV’s

Watching the Olympics Games from home doesn’t mean missing out on the excitement of being at the event.

You can transform your living room into a miniature stadium with TV sets from a number of brands like Sony, Skyworth, Samsung, LG and TCL that have driven innovation to the next level with vibrant colours and sound to enhance the experience.

While many have their preference, the Sony Bravia Theatre Quad system features four wireless speakers and Acoustic Centre Sync technology, which uses the Bravia TV set as the central speaker for a cohesive audio experience.

Other gadgets

Casting devices is also something to consider. Google’s Chromecast streaming media adapter allows users to play online content such as videos and music on a digital television.

If you want added sound, you could also get a sound bar. They come in a variety of different specifications from wired to wireless with spatial and surround sound among other options to give you that feeling of really being at the Olympic Games.

Headphones buds, earphones are also a must if your family want some silence as you jump up and down on the couch as South African athletes make their mark during the games and grab the gold which is so sought after in this competitive event.

Attending the Olympic Games

For those who have the opportunity to attend the games in person, capturing the magic of the event is a top priority.

With the advancement of mobile technology and camera system on smartphones, many will be using their devices to capture that split second sprint to the finish line and share it on socials with the hopes that it will go viral.

However, if you are a connoisseur and love photography, a portable camera will be more up your ally and there is a plethora of choices on the shelves including the Sony ZV-1 II is a compact and portable camera designed to capture life up close, Cannon, FujiFilm and Nikon among others.

The Sony with its wide-angle zoom lens and 1.0-type image sensor and intelligent microphone ensures high-quality images and videos while capturing clear audio, which is perfect for vlogging or sharing moments on social media.

Supporting SA

As South Africans prepare to cheer on their athletes, having the right technology can bring the games to life. Whether watching from home with the innovative TVs to other gadgets to catch all the action and feel more connected to the games – bring out the popcorn and snacks.

