WATCH: Miss SA Natasha Joubert lights up Mandela Day with inspiring school visits

Miss South Africa participated in various activities with school children on Mandela Day.

In celebration of Mandela Day, reigning Miss South Africa, Natasha Joubert, visited several schools on Thursday, including Mveledzandivho Primary School in Chiawelo, Soweto.

The beauty queen, along with the Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation and Adopt-a-School Foundation, celebrated the Back to School for Mandela Day initiative.

The Back to School for Mandela Day initiative is one of the many ways the Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation supports Nelson Mandela’s commitment to education.

Speaking to The Citizen, Joubert expressed her excitement about being part of the initiative.

“I love primary kids. So, I’m going to be speaking to them on basic hygiene, just sanitation. We’re going to have some pads to hand out and toiletries. So really just giving them a motivational talk and inspiring them and hopefully leaving them,” Joubert told The Citizen upon her arrival.

Teaching and helping the kids

Joubert participated in various activities, including talking to children about self-care and painting the library and computer lab.

She said visiting the schools for Mandela Day was special for her as it aligns with her purpose.

She explained: “For me, the highlight is always seeing the kids’ excitement. It brightens up their faces, and that’s the power of Miss South Africa. I’m really privileged to inspire the next generation of kids who will make societal changes one day.”

Joubert also opened up about her ongoing commitment to supporting such initiatives.

“As Miss SA, this is a big part of the job, but even after my reign, which ends in three weeks, I will continue.

“Everything I’m doing now, I will always do. When people reach out and want me to get involved, I’m the first one to say yes. I want to touch the kids, play with them, be with them, dance with them, and that will never stop.”

Earlier this year, Joubert launched the Natasha Joubert Collective, an educational advocacy campaign that awarded bursaries to 31 students from diverse backgrounds across South Africa.

Through the campaign, Joubert said she aims to ensure that education is accessible and to expand opportunities for more people.

