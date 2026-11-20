'Online schooling has been growing in South Africa for years.'

Online schooling promises individual attention and the freedom to learn from home. It is a more structured alternative to traditional homeschooling, with qualified teachers, scheduled lessons and formal assessments, depending on the package parents choose.

But it’s still not cheap. While school fees may be lower than at some private schools, setting up a home classroom could require a few credit card swipes. Advertised learning packages range from around R800 monthly for basic curriculum access to more than R6 000 for comprehensive online teaching.

And that excludes equipment, internet access and additional charges. Yet interest in homeschooling is growing. Searches for homeschooling in South Africa have reportedly surged by 230% over the past month, reaching approximately 2 000 searches, according to Google search estimates.

The spike coincides with Gauteng’s school placement crisis, which has left more than 77 000 pupils awaiting confirmation of a school place for 2027. Gauteng Education MEC Lebogang Maile said this month that 77 414 pupils were awaiting placement after the department received 346 495 applications for Grades 1 and 8. By 11 November, 267 742 pupils had been placed, while 278 schools were already full. Despite having more than 189 000 available places, the department faces a geographical problem. Schools with available capacity are often nowhere near the communities where demand is greatest.

Is online education a solution for overcrowding

Tracey Clayton, Phase Head at Teneo Online School, said interest in online education had been growing long before the placement crisis. “It’s a genuine shift, and it started long before this year. Online schooling has been growing in South Africa for years,” Clayton said. “What the placement backlog has done is make more parents aware that they have options,” she added.

She noted that 94% of candidates registered through SACAI for its 2025 examinations came from online schools or distance education providers.SACAI is the South African Comprehensive Assessment Institute. It is an accredited assessment body that administers examinations and assessments for pupils, particularly those studying through online schools, distance education providers and homeschooling programmes.

Clayton said parents were considering alternatives because of overcrowded classrooms, bullying, anxiety and the need for more individual attention. “Their child was falling behind in a class of forty, and nobody noticed until the report came home. Or they were being bullied, or they’d become so anxious they didn’t want to go to school,” she said. Other families needed flexibility because of sporting commitments, illness or learning difficulties.

Academic performance trumps all considerations when choosing an alternative to conventional schooling. Clayton said an independent actuarial analysis of Teneo’s pupils between 2023 and 2025 found average marks improved by 12% in the first year and 25% by the fourth. “Results depend on the school, so my advice to any parent is to ask an online school for its whole-school results, not just its matric results, and if they won’t share them, ask why,” Clayton said.

Does it mean more screen time?

But online schooling also means more time in front of a screen and fewer opportunities for everyday social interaction at school. “Your child won’t bump into friends in a corridor, so we build connection in on purpose: live classes, group work, extramurals and regular family meet-up days,” Clayton said. Discipline also requires attention, although Clayton said digital monitoring allowed teachers to identify pupils falling behind. “Our system flags when a learner is disengaging or falling behind, so teachers step in early,” she added.

Then there is the money. Cheaper curriculum packages can leave parents responsible for teaching and marking assessments, while more expensive options provide recorded lessons, teacher support or live classes. “When you compare providers, compare like with like. A curriculum pack, a course with marked work, and daily classes with qualified teachers are three very different things, even if they’re all called ‘online school’,” Clayton said.

Yet online education cannot eliminate the financial divide between households with access to technology and those without it. An entry-level tablet could cost between R2 800 and R3 000, while a basic laptop could set parents back between R7 500 and R9 000. Connectivity, registration and examination fees may add to the bill. “The remaining barrier is access to a device and data, and that’s a solvable problem. If South Africa gets connectivity right, online education can reach far more pupils than buildings ever could,” Clayton said.