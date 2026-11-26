Jub Jub has publicly praised Kelly Khumalo for raising their teenage son Christian, marking a rare moment of positivity after years of public co-parenting disputes.

After years of public spats over their co-parenting relationship, musician and television presenter Molemo ‘Jub Jub’ Maarohanye has given Kelly Khumalo credit for raising their teenage son, Christian.

The Uyajola 9/9 presenter recently took to Instagram to share rare photographs of his son (from an Instagram carousel posted by Khumalo), affectionately calling him his “champ”.

While many followers remarked on the resemblance between father and son, others took the opportunity to acknowledge Khumalo’s efforts as a mother.

“Makhumalo usebenzile la [Khumalo has done a good job here] … am so proud of her for being a great mother,” commented one Instagram user.

Jub Jub agreed, responding: “Kakhulu, she did a good job indeed.”

Jub Jub recently took the opportunity to acknowledge Khumalo’s efforts as a mother. Picture: Screenshot, Instagram

His response was warmly received by social media users, with some appreciating the musician for publicly giving the mother of his child her flowers.

A complicated co-parenting history

The exchange marks a rare moment of positivity in what has been a largely contentious public relationship between the former couple.

Christian was born in 2010, the same year Jub Jub became embroiled in a high-profile court case following a drag-racing incident in Soweto that claimed the lives of four schoolchildren.

The musician was subsequently imprisoned and released on parole in 2017, while Khumalo took on the responsibility of raising their son.

Over the years, the former couple have made headlines for their public exchanges, with Khumalo alleging that she suffered physical and emotional abuse during their relationship.

In 2021, Jub Jub made controversial remarks about the singer during an appearance on Podcast and Chill with MacG. There, he alleged that she had used muti to lure him away from his former girlfriend, Amanda du-Pont.

He subsequently issued a public apology in 2022. In the apology, he expressed respect for Khumalo as the mother of his child and a desire to establish an amicable co-parenting relationship.

A public plea to see his son

As recently as November 2025, Jub Jub took to social media to plead for access to Christian.

Although he thanked Khumalo for raising their son during his incarceration, he accused her of frustrating his attempts to establish a relationship with the teenager and portraying him as a “deadbeat dad”.

At the time, Khumalo’s sister, Zandie Khumalo-Gumede, also weighed in on the dispute, acknowledging attempts to facilitate contact while criticising both parents for placing their child in the middle of their disagreements.

Kelly, meanwhile, has previously maintained that fathers seeking involvement in their children’s lives can pursue the matter through the appropriate legal channels.

The singer has also spoken candidly about navigating motherhood while healing from the alleged abuse she experienced during her relationship with Jub Jub, particularly given her son’s striking resemblance to his father.

A step in the right direction?

While it remains unclear whether Jub Jub’s latest remarks signal a change in the former couple’s private co-parenting arrangements, his public acknowledgement of Khumalo’s parenting efforts has been welcomed by those familiar with their history.

At the time of writing, Khumalo had not publicly acknowledged JubJub’s comments.

Next court appearance

Earlier this week, Maarohanye appeared before the Germiston Regional Court in connection with an alleged altercation with an e-hailing driver in Edenvale in June.

The Citizen previously reported that his trial is scheduled to commence on 16 March 2027. The matter was previously postponed to give the defence an opportunity to escalate its representations to the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP), after the Office of the DPP rejected them.

Jub Jub faces charges of discharging a firearm in a public place and pointing an object likely to lead a person to believe that it is a firearm.

The charges relate to an alleged incident involving an e-hailing driver in Edenvale on 14 June 2026. During the subsequent investigation, a pellet gun was seized at Maarohanye’s residence.