Psychic Marietta Theunissen seers on stage

Psychic Marietta Theunissen offers more than predictions of the future; of insight, comfort. Guidance from the beyond is her trademark.

Stepping into the world of psychism is like opening a door to the unseen. It’s a world where intuition, energy, and the mysteries of the mind all find a home beside one another along with the past, present and future.

In this space, psychic Marietta Theunissen has made a name for herself by offering more than just predictions of the future; of insight, comfort, and guidance from the beyond is her trademark.

Theunissen’s approach, she said, is both grounded and compassionate. It’s not simply a reading. She invites clients into a space where they can explore their most burning questions, whether about love, career, or personal growth. Her readings, she said, are infused with ancient wisdom and practical advice.

The Citizen spoke to Theunissen about her gift:

Tell us a bit about yourself in your own words?

I’m a psychic medium who has been blessed with the ability to connect with the spirit world. My journey is about helping others find peace, clarity, and guidance through these connections. I’ve dedicated my life to spiritual work, aiming to uplift and inspire those I meet.

How did you discover your psychic gift? And what was the experience like?

I first discovered my gift as a child. I would have vivid dreams and visions that later turned out to be true. At the time, it was quite overwhelming because I didn’t fully understand what was happening. As I grew older, I began to realize that this wasn’t just imagination—it was a gift that allowed me to connect with the other side. It was a powerful and humbling realization.

How did you develop and grow over time?

Developing my gift was a gradual process that required patience, practice, and deep spiritual growth. I sought guidance from mentors and spent time meditating and honing my abilities. Over time, I learned to trust my intuition and the messages I was receiving. I also make a point to ground myself spiritually, ensuring I always do my work with integrity and love.

The spirit world can guide us

Why do you think that the other side, the spirit world, would reveal aspects of our lives to us?

I believe the spirit world reveals aspects of our lives to us as a way of offering guidance, comfort, and reassurance. They want us to know that we are never truly alone, and that our loved ones, even after passing, are still watching over us. These revelations help us navigate our lives with more clarity and confidence, knowing that there is a greater purpose and support system beyond the physical world.

Information that emerges during readings, is it a hard and fast tomorrow or is everything changeable. What role does destiny play versus free will?

The information that comes through during readings often serves as guidance rather than a fixed outcome. Destiny may influence certain aspects of our lives, but we always have the free will to make choices that can change our path. The spirit world provides us with insights that can help us make informed decisions, but ultimately, we are the creators of our own future.

Doesn’t the collective energy of an audience impact your psychic ability?

The transition from one-on-one readings to larger audiences was a natural progression as my work became more well-known. It required me to adapt my approach, but the core of what I do remained the same.

The energy of a group can be intense, but it also brings a unique dynamic to the experience. I find that the collective energy can actually enhance the connection to the spirit world, allowing for powerful and transformative experiences for everyone present.

Speaking to the other side

Can you share interesting anecdotes from previous events?

There have been many memorable moments over the years. One that stands out was during a live event when I connected with the spirit of a gentleman who had a very specific sense of humour. As I relayed his messages, the entire audience burst into laughter because it was so spot on to how they remembered him. It was a beautiful reminder that even in the afterlife, our personalities and humor remain intact.

What can people expect from your shows?

People can expect a deeply moving and insightful experience at my shows. I make each event unique by connecting with different spirits and delivering messages meant specifically for the people in attendance. There is a sense of community, healing, and comfort that comes from knowing that our loved ones are still with us, offering their love and guidance from the other side.

