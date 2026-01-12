School fees exemption explained: Who qualifies, how much and where to apply

School fees causing stress this year? Here’s what parents need to know about exemptions, who qualifies, and how to apply legally.

With schools reopening this Wednesday, many South African families are feeling the pressure that comes with a new academic year. While education opens doors, school fees remain a major financial hurdle for thousands of parents struggling to make ends meet.

According to statistics, more than 46 000 children, especially in early childhood development, did not attend school in 2024 because of the cost.

The right to education: School fees relief for parents

It is important to note, however, that parents with children at government schools are protected by law if they are unable to pay school fees, provided they follow the correct exemption process.

“Government schools can only take action against non-paying parents once they have determined if the parents qualify for an exemption and are required to notify parents in writing if they have not applied,” TPN Credit Bureau legal counsel Ashleigh Laurent explained.

School fees exemption: What to know

Parents have the right to apply for school fees exemptions at public schools Picture: iStock.

While schools are legally required to inform parents of their right to apply for fees exemptions, this does not always happen in practice.

However, regulations under the South African Schools Act provide a clear mechanism for parents facing financial hardship to apply for relief.

Who qualifies for an automatic exemption?

The following learners must be fully exempt from paying school fees:

Orphans living in an orphanage;

Children in foster care;

Children cared for by a family member (kinship care);

Children who head or are part of a child-headed household; and

Children whose parents receive a social grant on their behalf, such as a child support grant.

When you do NOT qualify for a school fee exemption

If school fees amount to 2% or less of a parent’s total annual income, the parent does not qualify for an exemption, unless they have five or more children attending fee-charging schools.

How full and partial exemptions are calculated

According to Legal Fundi, a formula is used to determine what portion of a family’s income goes towards school fees.

Full exemption : If school fees equal 10% or more of total household income.

: If school fees equal of total household income. Partial exemption: If fees fall between 3.5% and 10% of total income.

The South African Schools Act provides a clear mechanism for parents facing financial hardship to apply for relief from the financial burden of school fees. Picture: iStock

Importantly, schools may not force parents to sign an Acknowledgement of Debt instead of allowing them to apply for an exemption.

What happens if you lose your job or income changes?

If a parent is retrenched and unable to continue paying the compulsory school fees, then the parent can apply to the school governing body (SGB) to ask for the school fees to be waived until they are employed again.

How much would you have to pay?

To find out how much you will have to pay if granted a partial exemption in the 2026 school year, take a look at the Table for Calculation Exemptions published on the Legal Fundi website.

For example, a household with one child at a fee-charging school that spends 9% of its joint income on school fees qualifies for a 94% exemption, according to the official exemption table published by Legal Fundi.

How to apply for a school fee exemption

Parents must approach the SGB through the school principal to apply.

Request an exemption application form from the school

If no form is available, submit a written letter to the SGB chairperson requesting a full or partial exemption

What the SGB must consider

The SGB has 30 days to assess an application and must consider the following:

Total household income;

Necessary annual expenses;

Assets and liabilities;

Number of dependants; and

Standard of living.

Any additional information provided

Parents must be informed of the outcome in writing within seven days of the decision.

Right to appeal

If an exemption application is denied, parents have 30 days to lodge an appeal with the provincial Department of Basic Education. The department must respond within seven weeks.

Here is a full list of provincial education department contact details to assist parents.

Can schools blacklist parents for unpaid fees?

Schools may list unpaid fees with a credit bureau only if parents have not applied for an exemption.

However, the Legal Resources Council stresses that learners cannot be denied access to education, report cards, transfer letters, or school activities because of unpaid fees.

Are you struggling with school fees this year? You’re not alone: Share this guide with another parent who might need it.

NOW READ: Matric results: Class of 2025 achieves 88% pass rate