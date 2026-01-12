Matric

Matric results: Class of 2025 achieves 88% pass rate

By Oratile Mashilo

12 January 2026

06:57 pm

Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube confirmed the 2025 National Senior Certificate exam pass rate on Monday evening.

Matric results: Class of 2025 pass rate

Minister of Basic Education, Siviwe Gwarube. Picture: Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu

The matric Class of 2025 has achieved a pass rate of 88%.

The official National Senior Certificate (NSC) exam results were announced by Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube on Monday evening.

The latest pass rate is an increase 0.7% over last year’s 87.3%.

Earlier in the day, the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) announced it had achieved an overall pass rate of 98.31%, with all candidates who successfully completed the 2025 IEB NSC examinations achieving a pass that qualifies them to study further.

Individual IEB candidates received their personal results on Monday afternoon, while those who wrote through the Department of Basic Education (DBE) will have to wait until Tuesday morning.

The South African Comprehensive Assessment Institute (Sacai) also conducts exams and achieved an overall pass rate of 73.16%.

According to Umalusi, a total of 927 143 candidates wrote the NSC examinations in 2025, through the DBE, IEB and Sacai. Of these, 903 561 full-time and part-time candidates wrote under the DBE, while 17 414 sat for the IEB exams, and 6 168 candidates wrote through Sacai.

This is a developing story

