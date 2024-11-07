Earthshot Prize Awards: No shortage of chemistry and camaraderie between hosts Bonang and Billy Porter [VIDEO]

The Earthshot Prize Awards saw five Earthshot Prize finalists each win £1 million to help grow their impact.

Besties: (L-R) Billy Porter, Prince William and Bonang Matheba at the Earthshot Prize Awards in Cape Town. Picture: earthshotprize/Instagram

There was no shortage of chemistry and camaraderie from the Earthshot Prize Awards hosts Bonang Matheba and US actor and singer Billy Porter, on and off stage.

As they were walking on the green carpet, Porter introduced Matheba to awards founder Prince William but before doing so the Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award winner made sure to fix Matheba’s frock.

Everyone needs a wingman like @billyporter_ who fixed the drape of @Bonang ‘s dress before they met Prince William on the Earthshot Prize green carpet. pic.twitter.com/hQjEmfUvLO — craigbjacobs (@craigbjacobs) November 6, 2024

Even on stage, the pair handled the awards hosted in Cape Town with the necessary decorum with Porter’s playful persona bringing the lightness to an awards show that pays homage to people making a meaningful difference in the world.

Earthshot awards

Since Monday Earthshot Week celebrated this year’s 15 Earthshot Prize finalists from across the globe and highlighted the growth of inspiring climate innovations across the African continent.

Wednesday evening’s Earthshot Prize Awards saw five of the 2024 Earthshot Prize finalists win £1 million each to help grow their impact and support efforts to speed their solutions to scale.

“What! Can I be a finalist, I need a million dollars, I mean pounds,” averred Porter after Matheba explained what the night was about to the audience in attendance.

Porter’s joke had Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and outgoing Multichoice Chairperson Imtiaz Patel in stitches.

The night included a cocktail of performances by Lebo M, Uncle Waffles, the Ndlovu Youth Choir and Nigerian pop star Davido was also present on the night.

There was a live green carpet pre-show, hosted by media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Nomuzi Mabena.

Purpose of the evening

The Earthshot Prize was launched by Prince William in 2020 to search for and scale the most innovative solutions to the world’s greatest environmental challenges.

The idea was conceived a year before during William’s visit to a conservation project in Namibia.

For the first time since its inception, the Earthshot Prize was held on the African continent. The annual environmental celebration has previously taken place in London, Boston and Singapore respectively.

The prize is centred around five simple but aspirational goals, called ‘Earthshots’, to ensure communities, oceans and ecosystems can thrive together in harmony for generations to come.

“I believe our world can be rich in possibility, in hope, and in optimism. That is why The Earthshot Prize exists,” said William at the awards.

“To champion the game-changers, the inventors, the makers, the creatives, the leaders; to help them build upon the amazing things they’ve already achieved; to speed their innovations to scale and to inspire the next generation to create the future we all need.”

Throughout the year, a rigorous selection process unearthed fifteen finalists from around the world, of whom five were awarded a £1 million (R23 800 000,00) prize to scale their solutions, during the ceremony in Cape Town.

One of the five winners Advanced Thermovoltaic Systems (ATS) from the US has developed a simple, safe and scalable technology to capture waste heat and convert it into electricity.

This is a game-changing solution for heavy industries like cement and steel production.

“Winning the 2024 Earthshot Prize underscores the transformative potential of our technology. Tonight is a key moment for us as we focus on scaling up production in larger manufacturing facilities,” said ATS CEO, Kelly Adams.

Kenya’s Keep IT Cool (KIC) addresses the challenge of food spoilage by providing sustainable, localised refrigeration systems that help small farmers and fishers preserve their produce was another winner.

“We are grateful for the recognition from The Earthshot Prize, and it is an important milestone for Keep IT Cool. We will continue to enhance market access, reduce waste and build climate resilience for small-scale fish and poultry farmers throughout the region,” averred founder and Managing Director of KIC Francis Nderitu.

