More Ukrainians reach out to Elon Musk for help

Narissa Subramoney

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has reached its second week, and as Russia’s military forces plunder through the once peaceful cities, more citizens are turning to Space X founder Elon Musk to assist.

Musk has responded almost immediately to the distress calls.

Ukraine leaders thanked the tech mogul for the second shipment of Starlink satellites that arrived in the country last night.

Russian missile just destroyed residential building in Kharkiv! Special military operation?! Really?! pic.twitter.com/XZlmH2tZf7 — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) March 7, 2022

Ukraine’s Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov tweeted his gratitude, saying that Musk kept his word.

Received the second shipment of Starlink stations! @elonmusk keeps his word! Thank you for supporting Ukraine and peace in the entire world! @OMarkarova thanks! pic.twitter.com/hNZwsXkOCT— Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) March 9, 2022

Musk’s generosity included extra shipments of power adapters for car cigarette lighters, solar/battery packs and generators for places where electricity is not available.

You’re welcome. We have also sent power adapters for car cigarette lighters, solar/battery packs and generators for places where electricity is not available.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 9, 2022

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also thanked Musk for “supporting Ukraine with words and deeds”.

Fedorov first tweeted the Space X boss on day two of the invasion for help, prompting Musk to respond almost instantaneously.

@elonmusk, while you try to colonize Mars — Russia try to occupy Ukraine! While your rockets successfully land from space — Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people! We ask you to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations and to address sane Russians to stand.— Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) February 26, 2022

Tesla employees called up to fight to get three months pay

Musk took it a step further.

CNBC reports that Ukrainian Tesla employees who are have been conscripted to fight the Russian army will receive three months’ pay.

According to an email sent on Monday to employees in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Tesla will reassess the Russia-Ukraine war and their employees’ situations before deciding on a way forward.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called up reservists to fight back in February, ahead of the anticipated invasion.

Fedorov’s digital strategy to fight back

In the early days of the attack, Ukraine’s digital minister set to work, using the power of social media to talk to the world’s most powerful tech magnates.

Within days Ukraine successfully got companies such as Paypal, Youtube, Twitter to impose restrictions on Russia.

“We received a letter from @Dan_Schulman, CEO PayPal. So now it’s official: PayPal shuts down its services in Russia citing Ukraine aggression. Thank you @PayPal for your support!” tweeted Fedorov.

He confirmed that Youtube had stopped the monetisation of Russian propaganda.

⚡️ @YouTube has disabled the monetization of Russia Today channels.— Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) February 26, 2022

While Twitter also blocked Russians from registering new accounts in the Russian Federation.

Twitter just made the decision to block Russians the opportunity to register new accounts in Russian Federation. Thanks for support! Waiting for Facebook and Instagram to join. pic.twitter.com/qjaLRPQiU3— Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) February 26, 2022

Meta’s President of Global Affairs Nick Clegg said there are ongoing efforts to assist Ukraine.

This includes establishing a special operations centre staffed by experts including native Russian and Ukrainian speakers, who are monitoring the platform around the clock, allowing Meta to respond to issues in real-time.

Several safety features have been added in Ukraine and Russia, including the ability for people to lock their Facebook profile, removing the ability to view and search friends lists, and additional tools on Messenger.

“We are taking extensive steps to fight the spread of misinformation and implementing more transparency and restrictions around state-controlled media outlets,” adds Clegg.

We’ve already noticed @Meta decisions on blocking Russian propagandists and media outlets. @nickclegg, thanks for your actions and this very first step in countering the bloody military attack against Ukraine. There is no place for war criminals in Metaverse. https://t.co/IbB0NmQD5A— Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) February 27, 2022

Similar calls have been made to Netflix, Apple, Amazon and Google.

How cryptocurrencies are funding Ukraine relief efforts

Ukraine is among the top five countries that have adopted and legislated the use of cryptocurrency.

On the eve of the Russian invasion, Ukraine’s Parliament adopted a new law on virtual assets.

“This will legalize crypto exchanges and cryptocurrencies, and Ukrainians can protect their assets from possible abuse or fraud,” said Fedorov.

Fedorov said that 2022 modern technologies are part of the best responses to tanks, rockets and missiles.

“I’ve addressed to the biggest tech giants to support the sanctions for Russian Federation. We asked them to help us stop this outrageous aggression on our people!” he said.

The Ukrainian crypto community has offered ‘a generous reward’ for any information relating to Russian and Belarusian crypto-wallets belonging to the countries politicians and their surroundings.

Ukrainian crypto community is ready to provide a generous reward for any information about crypto-wallets of Russian and Belarusian politicians and their surroundings. War crimes must be pursued and punished! To share info please contact in Telegram: https://t.co/XHidwUQ8bE.— Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) February 26, 2022

Fedorov also asked all major crypto exchanges to block the addresses of Russian users.

“It’s crucial to freeze not only the addresses linked to Russian and Belarusian politicians but also to sabotage ordinary users,” he said.

The Ukrainian government has also set up crypto wallets to receive donations.

“Stand with the people of Ukraine

Now accepting cryptocurrency donations. Ethereum. Bitcoin and Tether (USDTtrc20)”

BTC — 357a3So9CbsNfBBgFYACGvxxS6tMaDoa1P

ETH — 0x165CD37b4C644C2921454429E7F9358d18A45e14

USDT (trc20) — TEFccmfQ38cZS1DTZVhsxKVDckA8Y6VfCy

The Ukrainian’s efforts to raise funds is paying off. A single crypto user donated $5 million worth of altcoin, Polkadot.

“The crypto community continues to support Ukraine. I am grateful to @gavofyork, who made an impressive donation of $5M from @Polkadot $DOT. This will certainly contribute to the Ukrainian victory as well as support civil people. We will win — the best people with us.”

While NFT and In-game Metaverse platform DMarket @dmarket, froze accounts of users from the Russian Federation and Belarus, with speculation that funds from these accounts would be redirected to the war relief efforts.

“Nowadays Robin Hoods. Bravo,” said Fedorov.

Ukraine musicians, with Fedorov’s help, have appealed to Spotify and Apple music to allow artists to change their album covers to images of the bloody war in Ukraine.

“Let us engage more Russian sane people!” tweeted Fedorov.

NOW READ: SA traveller’s 16 hour walk to escape Ukraine bombs