More Ukrainians reach out to Elon Musk for help

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has reached its second week, and as Russia’s military forces plunder through the once peaceful cities, more citizens are turning to Space X founder Elon Musk to assist.
Musk has responded almost immediately to the distress calls.
Ukraine leaders thanked the tech mogul for the second shipment of Starlink satellites that arrived in the country last night.
Ukraine’s Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov tweeted his gratitude, saying that Musk kept his word.
Musk’s generosity included extra shipments of power adapters for car cigarette lighters, solar/battery packs and generators for places where electricity is not available.
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also thanked Musk for “supporting Ukraine with words and deeds”.
Fedorov first tweeted the Space X boss on day two of the invasion for help, prompting Musk to respond almost instantaneously.
Tesla employees called up to fight to get three months pay
Musk took it a step further.
CNBC reports that Ukrainian Tesla employees who are have been conscripted to fight the Russian army will receive three months’ pay.
According to an email sent on Monday to employees in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Tesla will reassess the Russia-Ukraine war and their employees’ situations before deciding on a way forward.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called up reservists to fight back in February, ahead of the anticipated invasion.
Fedorov’s digital strategy to fight back
In the early days of the attack, Ukraine’s digital minister set to work, using the power of social media to talk to the world’s most powerful tech magnates.
Within days Ukraine successfully got companies such as Paypal, Youtube, Twitter to impose restrictions on Russia.
“We received a letter from @Dan_Schulman, CEO PayPal. So now it’s official: PayPal shuts down its services in Russia citing Ukraine aggression. Thank you @PayPal for your support!” tweeted Fedorov.
He confirmed that Youtube had stopped the monetisation of Russian propaganda.
While Twitter also blocked Russians from registering new accounts in the Russian Federation.
Meta’s President of Global Affairs Nick Clegg said there are ongoing efforts to assist Ukraine.
This includes establishing a special operations centre staffed by experts including native Russian and Ukrainian speakers, who are monitoring the platform around the clock, allowing Meta to respond to issues in real-time.
Several safety features have been added in Ukraine and Russia, including the ability for people to lock their Facebook profile, removing the ability to view and search friends lists, and additional tools on Messenger.
“We are taking extensive steps to fight the spread of misinformation and implementing more transparency and restrictions around state-controlled media outlets,” adds Clegg.
Similar calls have been made to Netflix, Apple, Amazon and Google.
How cryptocurrencies are funding Ukraine relief efforts
Ukraine is among the top five countries that have adopted and legislated the use of cryptocurrency.
On the eve of the Russian invasion, Ukraine’s Parliament adopted a new law on virtual assets.
“This will legalize crypto exchanges and cryptocurrencies, and Ukrainians can protect their assets from possible abuse or fraud,” said Fedorov.
Fedorov said that 2022 modern technologies are part of the best responses to tanks, rockets and missiles.
“I’ve addressed to the biggest tech giants to support the sanctions for Russian Federation. We asked them to help us stop this outrageous aggression on our people!” he said.
The Ukrainian crypto community has offered ‘a generous reward’ for any information relating to Russian and Belarusian crypto-wallets belonging to the countries politicians and their surroundings.
Fedorov also asked all major crypto exchanges to block the addresses of Russian users.
“It’s crucial to freeze not only the addresses linked to Russian and Belarusian politicians but also to sabotage ordinary users,” he said.
The Ukrainian government has also set up crypto wallets to receive donations.
“Stand with the people of Ukraine
Now accepting cryptocurrency donations. Ethereum. Bitcoin and Tether (USDTtrc20)”
BTC — 357a3So9CbsNfBBgFYACGvxxS6tMaDoa1P
ETH — 0x165CD37b4C644C2921454429E7F9358d18A45e14
USDT (trc20) — TEFccmfQ38cZS1DTZVhsxKVDckA8Y6VfCy
The Ukrainian’s efforts to raise funds is paying off. A single crypto user donated $5 million worth of altcoin, Polkadot.
“The crypto community continues to support Ukraine. I am grateful to @gavofyork, who made an impressive donation of $5M from @Polkadot $DOT. This will certainly contribute to the Ukrainian victory as well as support civil people. We will win — the best people with us.”
While NFT and In-game Metaverse platform DMarket @dmarket, froze accounts of users from the Russian Federation and Belarus, with speculation that funds from these accounts would be redirected to the war relief efforts.
“Nowadays Robin Hoods. Bravo,” said Fedorov.
Ukraine musicians, with Fedorov’s help, have appealed to Spotify and Apple music to allow artists to change their album covers to images of the bloody war in Ukraine.
“Let us engage more Russian sane people!” tweeted Fedorov.
