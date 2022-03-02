Rorisang Kgosana
2 Mar 2022
SA traveller’s 16 hour walk to escape Ukraine bombs

Johan Nel had to endure 50 hours without sleep, many of them spent walking, just to get to safety as bombs rained over the Ukraine.

Johnny and Johan Nel, who had met during their escape from Ukraine, took this picture with the South African flag after arriving in Uzhhorod near the border of Slovakia. PICTURE: Supplied
Johan Nel, 25, left South Africa in October last year to tour the world and to eventually meet up with his parents in Istanbul, Turkey, to celebrate his birthday in January. A week after his parents left, Nel decided to continue his travelling adventure by going to the Ukraine. A decision he would come to regret this past week. Three weeks into his stay in the Ukraine, the young man from Strand, Cape Town, who taught English online for a Mexican school, got woken up in the early hours of the morning by the sounds of bomb sirens. Speaking to...

