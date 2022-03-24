OPPO to bring major tech break throughs to South Africa

Faizel Patel

Chinese smartphone manufacturer OPPO has announced various technology revolutions, including major breakthroughs in flash charging that it will bring to South Africa.

This comes after the World Mobile Congress (WMC) saw internationally-leading smartphone developers push the boundaries of innovation and break the glass ceiling when it comes to what exactly a handheld device can do.

OPPO is also expected to launch the Reno 7 series later this month which it says is a premium device that is set to change the mobile landscape.

During MWC, OPPO showcased breakthroughs in high-speed flash charging technology.

Due to the growing demand for high efficiency charging solutions in the era of 5G intelligent connectivity, OPPO pushed the limits of high-power flash charge and launched 240W SUPERVOOC.

This new technology can charge a 4500mAh battery to 100% in about 9 minutes.

According to GFK, a provider of data and analytics to the consumer goods industry, after just a year in South Africa, OPPO has achieved double digit market share at the end of 2021, exceeding more than 10% in the postpaid market.

OPPO said the achievement showcases the brand growth in an already diluted technology market.

Avashnee Moodley, Head of Marketing at OPPO South Africa said the company saw the opportunity to leverage a unique ecosystem of a fast-developing country to further amplify its technological infrastructure.

“Launching locally, we were well aware of the challenges and competitive climate. At OPPO, we create world-class technology built for mankind, and we know that South Africans appreciate capabilities that don’t break the bank.”

As one of the global leaders in smartphone design and manufacturing, OPPO has placed a firm emphasis on developing technology that creates digital opulence.

Since 2012, premium smartphone options have diversified, coupled with an increasing daily screen time by individuals, access to a smart device has become a necessity.

Moodley said OPPO MWC was just the start of what is set to be the grandest yet for South Africa.

“We’re excited for what’s to come and can’t wait to see how everyone interacts with our latest offerings designed to make life better,” said Moodley.

ALSO READ: How technology can transform cancer care support in SA