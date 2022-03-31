New OPPO Reno7 5G smartphone now available in South Africa

Cheryl Kahla

Pioneering smart technology brand, OPPO, has launched the latest member of its Reno smartphone family in South Africa. The new Reno7 5G offers professional imaging capabilities, powerful hardware for a high-performance user experience and OPPO’s SuperVOOC Charging technology in an ultra-slim design available in two unique colours.

The Portrait Expert

The Reno7 5G sets a new standard in imaging capabilities with a suite of AI-enabled features to enable DSLR-like photo and video content.

Users have the power to capture their distinct style and vibrant personalities thanks to new levels of control over depth of field and background bokeh lights in portrait images. Together with skin tone detection and an entire palette of retouching effects, it’s easy to create eye-catching photos and videos with effects that were previously only possible using expensive, large aperture DSLR camera lenses.

In Portrait Mode, OPPO’s AI algorithms mimic the optical properties of high-end cameras to create bokeh light spots of different size, colors, and brightness according to distance and depth of field. Users can choose from 25 adjustment levels to change the virtual aperture size and the corresponding size of the bokeh light spots on the background to create stunning portrait photos.

The Reno7 Pro 5G’s suite of imaging tools also includes AI Highlight Video, Focus Tracking, Dual-View Video, Flash Snapshot and other features for users to take their creativity and style to the next level.

Unlimited style in design

The Reno7 5G inherits the hallmark Oppo Glow finishing technology, but features a new, industry-first application of Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) on the smartphone’s exterior.

The first of two eye-catching colour options, Startrails Blue, sees millions of meteors gliding across the phone’s back cover with a stunning visual effect as it reflects light from different angles. The pattern consists of 1.2 million micro-rasters, each produced with a precision of just 20 microns.

The Reno7 5G in Starry Black offers a classic black finish but with the transformative, glittering finish of OPPO Glow. Understated but with a premium look, Starry Black takes on a black-blue gradient colour set off by the subtle glow of millions of pyramid-shaped crystal structures transferred onto the surface of the back cover.

On the phone’s front a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with 90 Hz refresh rate and 180 Hz touch sampling rate provides a more vivid, smoother viewing experience. The screen is also SGS Eye Care Display Certified as a low-blue light screen, which can help to reduce eye strain during extended use. The Reno7 5G is Netflix HD and Amazon Prime Video Certified, ensuring a more vivid and high quality streaming experience.

At about 7.81mm thick and weighing in at just about 173g, Reno7 5G is as slim and light as you would expect from a member of the Reno series

Unlimited Power for a More Immersive Gaming Experience

Despite its slim design, the Reno7 5G is packed with all the hardware needed to deliver exceptional performance.

The device comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage as standard, but with OPPO-developed RAM Expansion Technology an additional 2GB, 3GB or 5GB of temporary RAM allocated from unused ROM can supplement storage space. This means that if the phone runs out of usable RAM space, users can choose to convert part of available ROM to virtual RAM by enabling the function.

A large 4,500mAh battery combines with 65W SUPERVOOC TM charging to allow a full charge in about 35 minutes*, while just five minutes of charging will give you enough battery for two hours of gaming or four hours of streaming. OPPO’s Super Power Saving Mode and Super Night-time Standby help maximise that last bit of battery when you need it most, keeping you safe in the knowledge your battery should last until you find a place to charge.

At the heart of Reno7 5G is an integrated MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G SoC chipset, which includes support for 5G and Wi-Fi 6, ensuring faster connectivity during mobile gaming.

Gaming is a Reno7 5G specialty and an upgraded HyperBoost suite of technologies allows a smoother, more immersive experience. AI Frame Rate Stabilizer predicts the frame rate and temperature change of the device in advance and compensates accordingly to avoid unsteady frame rates for smoother gameplay, while Quick Startup identifies your most frequently played games and keeps them active in the background to be easily opened via the game home page with just one click.

Unlimited Convenience in ColorOS 12

Designed to synchronise with you and your lifestyle, the device uses Android 11 (Android 12 ready) as its operating system, while ColorOS 12 is synced as an overlay to allow for a personalised experience. The Reno7 5G brings smart efficiency and convenience to every aspect of daily life.

With Air Gestures , users can answer or mute calls and scroll up and down through popular social and video apps when their hands are occupied with something else.

, users can answer or mute calls and scroll up and down through popular social and video apps when their hands are occupied with something else. PC Connect offers more convenient ways to work between multiple devices by seamlessly connecting Reno7 5G to a PC. Once connected, files can be edited on a PC and saved to the phone, or shared between devices by simply dragging and dropping.

offers more convenient ways to work between multiple devices by seamlessly connecting Reno7 5G to a PC. Once connected, files can be edited on a PC and saved to the phone, or shared between devices by simply dragging and dropping. By optimising resource allocation and reducing memory fragmentation, AI System Booster ensures a smoother, faster experience for longer. After three years of daily use, the comprehensive aging rate of Reno7 5G is only 2.75%. This has been verified through a TÜV SÜD 36-Months’ Fluency Certification.

ensures a smoother, faster experience for longer. After three years of daily use, the comprehensive aging rate of Reno7 5G is only 2.75%. This has been verified through a TÜV SÜD 36-Months’ Fluency Certification. With the help of an AI-enhanced Smart Sensor, Anti-peeping for Notifications helps protect user privacy when in public areas. With Anti-peeping Notifications enabled, detailed notification content will be hidden if the AI-enhanced Smart Sensor detects someone else looking at your phone when the message pops up.

helps protect user privacy when in public areas. With Anti-peeping Notifications enabled, detailed notification content will be hidden if the AI-enhanced Smart Sensor detects someone else looking at your phone when the message pops up. Omoji is a 3D animated emoji feature introduced for the first time on ColorOS 12. Boosted by OPPO’s leading Face Capture algorithm, Omoji lets users express their style through personalised emoji avatars. There are more than 200 accessories and dynamic expressions available for customisation.

* Based on tests performed in OPPO labs. 100% is defined as when the battery level displayed on the screen reaches 100%. Actual charging time may vary depending on differences in environment or individual devices (such as temperature variations and battery age).

Price and Availability

The device retails at R14,999.00 and is available on both a 24 and 36 month contract at R749 p/m or R549 p/m respectively. Enco Buds, a 65W SuperVOOC charger and OPPO care that includes one free screen repair in the first six months comes with every Reno7 5G, adding an additional value of R6,300 for free.

The Reno7 5G is available from 01 April 2022, across participating Vodacom, MTN, Cell C, Telkom and select retailers nationwide.