Review: Asus ROG Flow Z13 takes tablet gaming to the next level

Asus describes the ROG Flow Z13’s design as retro-futurism, inspired “by the 20th-century Space Race, while maintaining its sci-fi, spaceship inspired heritage”.

It’s powerful and futuristic, and I’m here to tell you the 13.4-inch device lives up to the claim. Let’s take a look under the hood.

Asus ROG Flow Z13 review

Design

The Flow Z13 is lightweight – just 1.1kg and 12mm thin – with a high-density aluminium alloy chassis reminiscent of the ‘golden age of space’.

Two additional features I loved: The built-in kickstand props it up comfortably, and the see-through window on the back allows you to see the mainboard in all its RGB glory.

Photo: Cheryl Kahla

The keyboard is detachable too, so you choose whether you use the Z13 as a tablet or laptop. Versatility is what we’re all about in 2022.

Screen and display

In 2022, we’re also about 4K and Ultra HD screens – and the Z13 delivers. The touchscreen has a 16:10 aspect ratio, which is nice for browsing.

The ratio is not ideal for gaming in my personal opinion, but the edge-to-edge screen is bright and vibrant, with a 120Hz refresh rate to boot.

While I didn’t test the screen’s luminance, Asus says the Z13 display boasts up to 500 nits. One reviewer recorded 528 nits, so that checks out.

Photo: The Citizen/Cheryl Kahla

Powerhouse performance

I say powerhouse because that’s exactly what it is.

The ROG Flow Z13 sports a 14-core Intel i9-12900H CPU, along with a GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card and 16GB RAM.

A portal to power, indeed, but unfortunately, all that power knocks the battery off course.

Battery

Sadly, the Z13 doesn’t live up to the ‘all day power’ claim. Heavy-duty usage will get you between five or six hours on one charge.

You’ll get a bit more juice out of it if you forego gaming and streaming, and stick to casual browsing instead. Best not to leave the house without the charger.

On the plus side, you can charge the battery up to 50% in under a half-hour, thanks to Asus’ Fast Charging Technology.

Photo: Asus

I/O ports

Connectivity shouldn’t be a problem with the ROG Flow Z13. It has a USB Type-C port with Thunderbolt 4 support, along with the XG Mobile Interface on one side.

You’ll be able to utilise HDMI and ethernet when connected to XG Mobile. A microSD card slot is hidden under the kickstand.

On the other side of the device, you’ll find a USB Type-A port, along with the power button, volume key, and a 3.5mm combo audio jack.

Photo: The Citizen/Cheryl Kahla

Asus ROG Flow Z13: Conclusion

I couldn’t decide if it was a laptop or a tablet but that’s neither here nor there when you have the ability to game on the go.

It’s a good laptop – it’s powerful, beautiful and it’s lightweight. And did I mention it has an anti-fingerprint coating? That’s always a plus for me.

Pros

Portable and powerful

Thin and lightweight

Nice for casual gaming on-the-go

Bright screen and futuristic design

Cons

Battery life falls short

Expensive – Starting at R38,998

The screen is heavier than the keyboard

I’m not fond of the ‘velvety’ keyboard panel

