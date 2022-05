Apple previews new features for users with disabilities

Faizel Patel

Technology giant Apple has previewed new software features that introduce new ways for users with disabilities to navigate, connect, and get the most out of their products.

Apple said the updates combine its latest technologies to deliver unique and customisable tools for users, and build on its long-standing commitment to making products that work for everyone.

Using advancements across hardware, software, and machine learning, people who are blind or low vision can use their iPhone and iPad to navigate the last few feet to their destination with Door Detection.

Users with physical and motor disabilities who may rely on assistive features like Voice Control and Switch Control can fully control Apple Watch from their iPhone with Apple Watch Mirroring; and the deaf and hard of hearing community can follow Live Captions on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Apple said it is also expanding support for its industry-leading screen reader VoiceOver with over 20 new languages and locales.

It said these features will be available later this year with software updates across Apple platforms.

Sarah Herrlinger, Apple’s senior director of Accessibility Policy and Initiatives, said the company embeds accessibility into every aspect of their work.

“We are committed to designing the best products and services for everyone. We’re excited to introduce these new features, which combine innovation and creativity from teams across Apple to give users more options to use our products in ways that best suit their needs and lives.”

Door Detection

Door Detection can help users locate a door upon arriving at a new destination, understand how far they are from it, and describe door attributes — including if it is open or closed, and when it’s closed, whether it can be opened by pushing, turning a knob, or pulling a handle.

Door Detection can also read signs and symbols around the door, like the room number at an office, or the presence of an accessible entrance symbol.

This new feature combines the power of LiDAR, camera, and on-device machine learning, and will be available on iPhone and iPad models with the LiDAR Scanner.

Physical and motor accessibility for Apple Watch

Apple Watch becomes more accessible than ever for people with physical and motor disabilities with Apple Watch Mirroring, which helps users control Apple Watch remotely from their paired iPhone.

With Apple Watch Mirroring, users can control Apple Watch using iPhone’s assistive features like Voice Control and Switch Control, and use inputs including voice commands, sound actions, head tracking, or external made for iPhone switches as alternatives to tapping the Apple Watch display.

Apple Watch Mirroring uses hardware and software integration, including advances built on AirPlay, to help ensure users who rely on these mobility features can benefit from unique Apple Watch apps like Blood Oxygen, Heart Rate, Mindfulness, and more.

Plus, users can do even more with simple hand gestures to control Apple Watch. With new Quick Actions on Apple Watch, a double-pinch gesture can answer or end a phone call, dismiss a notification, take a photo, play or pause media in the Now Playing app, and start, pause, or resume a workout.

Live captions

For the Deaf and hard of hearing community, Apple is introducing Live Captions on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Users can follow along more easily with any audio content — whether they are on a phone or FaceTime call, using a video conferencing or social media app, streaming media content, or having a conversation with someone next to them.

Users can also adjust font size for ease of reading. Live Captions in FaceTime attribute auto-transcribed dialogue to call participants, so group video calls become even more convenient for users with hearing disabilities.

When Live Captions are used for calls on Mac, users have the option to type a response and have it spoken aloud in real time to others who are part of the conversation. And because Live Captions are generated on device, user information stays private and secure.

New languages and more

VoiceOver, Apple’s screen reader for blind and low vision users, is adding support for more than 20 additional locations and languages, including Bengali, Bulgarian, Catalan, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese.

Users can also select from dozens of new voices that are optimised for assistive features across languages.

These new languages, locations, and voices will also be available for Speak Selection and Speak Screen accessibility features.

Additionally, VoiceOver users on Mac can use the new Text Checker tool to discover common formatting issues such as duplicative spaces or misplaced capital letters, which makes proofreading documents or emails even easier.

Additional features

With Buddy Controller, users can ask a care provider or friend to help them play a game. Buddy Controller combines any two game controllers into one, so multiple controllers can drive the input for a single player.

With Siri Pause Time, users with speech disabilities can adjust how long Siri waits before responding to a request.

Voice Control Spelling Mode gives users the option to dictate custom spellings using letter-by-letter input.

Sound Recognition can be customised to recognise sounds that are specific to a person’s environment, like their home’s unique alarm, doorbell, or appliances.

The Apple Books app will offer new themes, and introduce customisation options such as bolding text and adjusting line, character, and word spacing for an even more accessible reading experience.

Global Accessibility Awareness Day

This week, Apple is celebrating Global Accessibility Awareness Day with special sessions, curated collections, and more.

SignTime will launch in Canada on May 19, to connect Apple Store and Apple Support customers with on-demand American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters.

SignTime is already available for customers in the US using ASL, the UK using British Sign Language (BSL), and France using French Sign Language (LSF).

Apple Store locations around the world are offering live sessions throughout the week to help customers discover accessibility features on iPhone, and Apple Support social channels are showcasing how-to content.

