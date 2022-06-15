Will your smartphone be compatible with Android 13?

ETX Daily Up

At the last Google I/O conference, the tech giant outlined what’s in store in the forthcoming Android update. However, not everyone will be able to enjoy Android 13, as it will be reserved for the latest smartphones. Here’s a quick round-up of compatible models.

As is the case every year, the new version of Android should start rolling out in October, launched in conjunction with Google’s new Pixel 7 and 7 Pro handsets. Google’s range of smartphones will be the first to benefit from this update, for all devices launched since the Pixel 4.

For the rest, it will be at the discretion of individual manufacturers. Note that those offering an overlay will probably not deploy their new update before early 2023, at best.

So when it comes to compatible models, Google has obviously not drawn up a list. However, all Android smartphones released this year, or recently, and with 5G compatibility, will almost certainly be able to get this update. For other, older models, it will be up to each manufacturer to decide.

Some phones can already access the Android 13 beta. This is the case for the ASUS ZenFone 8, the OnePlus 10 Pro, the Opp Find N and Find X5 Pro, the Realme GT 2 Pro, the Vivo X80 Pro and the Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro.

Technically speaking, there are many models that could hope to be in line for the Android 13 update. This is particularly true of the Samsung Galaxy A52, A72, S20, Note 20, Z Flip and Z Fold 2, as well as all later-released models in these series. As for Xiaomi, the 11T and 11T Pro, the Redmi 10 and the entire Redmi 11 and 11 Pro series should be included. At Oppo, all models released since the Find X2 Pro and the Relno 6 should benefit from the new features of Android 13. The same goes for the ASUS ROG Phone 5 and 5s, the Motorola Edge 20 and 30, as well as the OnePlus 8, the Realme 9 and the Vivo X60 and all models released since then by each of these manufacturers.

Android 13 is scheduled to bring boosted security and privacy. For example, the system will allow users to limit access to photos or music for each application, rather than allowing access to all data. Android 13 is also expected to introduce a new Wi-Fi permission to limit the sharing of location data.

In addition, Android 13 should simplify the sharing of audio content with connected speakers, and it should be easier and more intuitive to switch between profiles with devices used by multiple people.

Plus, the dynamic colour system will be extended to all applications. This means that each app will, if the developers wish, be able to adopt a hue matching the smartphone’s wallpaper.

READ NEXT: How to delete your old messages on various social media networks