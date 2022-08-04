WATCH: TikTok to launch music streaming app

Citizen Reporter

Streaming music platforms may have a big competitor in TikTok as the company is reportedly in the process of entering the market.

TikTok, a dance-sharing video app, quickly became a popular platform for hacks, motivational messages, body positivity, hilarious challenges and a space for content creators to flourish.

As the app continues to grow, its next phase is launching the TikTok music streaming app, according to a report.

Insider reported that TikTok’s parent company, Bytedance in May filed for patents for TikTok music.

The move is believed to allow users to download, play, share and purchase music. Users will also be able to comment on music, similar to YouTube and share playlists.

TikTk said that users could “live stream audio and video interactive media programming in the field of entertainment, fashion, sports, and current events,” separating themselves from their competitors.

In 2020, Bytedance launched a music streaming app in India, Brazil and Indonesia called Resso. The app reportedly may have similar features to TikTok music, however, it’s unclear if Resso’s framework will be used to develop the new streaming app.

Tik Tok has made a few music superstars in recent times, with some up-and-coming musicians finding the app a great place to break into the entertainment scene due to how viral the songs can become.

The app has become so popular it is used as a search engine for Generation Z’s (those born between 1997 – 2012) instead of Google.

A Google executive confirmed that TikTok’s format is changing the way young people conduct internet searches, and Google is working to keep up.

Google senior vice president, Prabhakar Raghavan, revealed at a conference that almost 40% of young people would rather search for restaurants in and around their city using TikTok, than using Google Maps or even search for them on the search engine.

Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele, additional reporting by Lerato Maimela