WATCH: New Gotham Knights trailer features Red Hood gameplay

Cheryl Kahla

Warner Bros Games this week released a new Gotham Knights gameplay trailer, giving fans a sneak peek at the expansive open-world action RPG.

Players will also be treated to custom cutscenes of Red Hood (Jason Todd), an intense and trained marksman with a short fuse.

Gotham Knights update

Introducing Red Hood

Having reached the peak of human strength, Red Hood excels in both ranged attacks and melee combat. He can also harness mystical powers to give him an edge in battle.

Resurrection may have changed him, but one thing is still true, Gotham City needs Red Hood.

Despite his complicated past, Red Hood has reconciled with the Batman Family and is committed to using non-lethal combat methods to protect Gotham City in the wake of Batman’s death.

Watch: Red Hood Gameplay trailer

Gotham Knights is an open-world, action RPG set in the most dynamic and interactive Gotham City created to date.

Play solo or team up with another hero to petrol Gotham’s five boroughs

Gotham Knights story

Welcome to the streets of Gotham City as you’ve never seen it before. Batman is dead and the criminal underworld is out of control.

It’s now up to the Gotham Knights – Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin – to restore order and serve justice to both cops and criminals alike.

Robin, Nightwing, Batgirl and Red Hood. Photo: Warner Bros Games

Go on adventures into the city’s darkest recesses, solve mysteries and “defeat notorious villains in epic confrontations”, Warner Bros says.

Order details

Gotham Knights is slated for worldwide release on 25 October 2022 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox (X and S).

Those who pre-order will receive the 233 Kustom Batcycle Skin at launch, based on the vehicle’s first appearance in DC’s Detective Comics #233.

The game’s executive producer, Fleur Marty says the latest instalment “is far more interesting” without Batman

The origins of Red Hood can be accessed via the DC Universe Infinite digital subscription service. Follow the latest Gotham Knights developments on social media:

WATCH: Gotham Knights gameplay trailer

Watch the first 16 minutes of Gotham Knights gameplay in 4K glory. According to IGN, this section serves as a tutorial for the basic traversal and combat mechanics.