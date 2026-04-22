Sergeant Fannie Nkosi to remain behind bars as court denies him bail

Nkosi failed to prove that he would not interfere with investigations of the witnesses.

The Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court has denied the bail application of corruption-accused South African Police Service (Saps) member Sergeant Fannie Nkosi.

Magistrate Thandi Theledi ruled that Nkosi had failed to prove that he would not pose a danger to others, evade prosecution or interfere with investigation and witnesses.

The 43-year-old Nkosi is currently suspended from his position at Saps’ Organised Crime Unit, and faces multiple charges, including the obstruction of justice.

The schedule five charges Nkosi is facing mandate that he prove that his release is in the interest of justice, something the magistrate stated he had failed to do.

Nkosi will be remanded in custody until his next appearance on 21 May, with investigations to continue.

Dockets, firearms and ammunition

Nkosi faces charges related to the unlawful possession of explosive munitions, contravention of the Firearms Act and the unlawful possession of Saps property.

Additionally, Nkosi was found in possession of police dockets that gave “rise to an inference of defeating or obstructing the administration of justice”.

The dockets were found in the wendy house on Nkosi’s property and related to, among other, cash-in-transit heists and hijackings.

Officers effecting the search and seizure warrant issued on 6 April found a stun grenade, licenced firearms and ammunitions that were improperly stored, as well as R52 700 in cash concealed in his couch and cupboards

Nkosi’s defence argued that he obtained the dockets lawfully through his role at a specialised Saps unit and that officers tampered with CCTV cameras during the raid.

In explaining the firearms, ammunition and leg-irons belonging to Saps, Nkosi claimed that he did not have enough time to return the items in the time between his suspension and the raid on his home.

‘The interests of justice’

The magistrate stated the decision to not grant Nkosi bail was not an indicator of guilt, as that would be the purview of the trial court.

“This court is therefore concerned with whether the interests of justice permit the release of the applicant on bail, or not,” said Theledi.

“In these circumstances, the court is satisfied that there exists a real likelihood that the applicant, if released, may endanger the safety of the public or commit further offences.

“The seriousness of the offences and the potential for a substantial custodial sentence provide a strong incentive for the applicant to evade trial” said Theledi.

The magistrate added that his history as a police officer gave him knowledge of investigation processes, and the “reasonable inference” that he could access the identities of witnesses.

“There exists a real likelihood that the applicant may interfere with witnesses or tamper with evidence, released,” Theledi ruled.

This is a developing story