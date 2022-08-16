REVIEW: Honor Magic4 Lite, a budget-friendly smartphone

Sandisiwe Mbhele

The Android market is increasingly becoming competitive as Huawei continues to lose customers after Google services were suspended from the device, opening room for other Chinese manufacturers to take full advantage which includes rarely known brands such as Honor.

Smartphones outside Apple and Samsung are synonymous with their “lower quality” performance and camera quality. However, this has largely changed in recent years attributed to Andriod consumers demanding better from smartphone manufacturers.

The Honor X8 model was reviewed in this article. It is equipped with a triple camera, the main being a 64 MP f/1.8 (wide) lens and costs R4 999.

Just like many brands, Honor has both a normal range as well as a pro range. The Honor Magic4 Lite is a lower spec than their Magic4 Pro costing from R19 000.

So how does Honor Magic4 Lite 5G fare?

At first glance, the phone is quite light to hold, sexy and appealing to the eye. The ultra HD full screen is 6.81 inches and has a 94% screen-to-body ratio.

The performance of the phone is not any different to other smartphones, it is seamless to get connected with your Google accounts, including restoring old data on a previous device if it is backed up.

What was eerie was the fact that Google accounts can now easily connect to Wi-Fi connections without your permission. This is supposedly done to make your life easier, however make sure to check your permission settings on what can automatically be connected or not.

Honor Magic4 Lite. Picture: Twitter

The Magic4 Lite battery has a large capacity, 4800mh and can last you 24 hours without a charge depending on what apps you use. The Honor AI smart power-saving technology was quite impressive, it can fully charge your phone in less than an hour, and refill the battery up to 81% in just 30 minutes. I honestly didn’t need to worry about the phone’s battery life throughout the day.

Equipped with most standard features, the Honor Magic4 Lite is different when it comes to the fingerprint sensor.

A feature that is usually placed at the back of the phone, the Magic4 Lite fingerprint sensor is on the side, a placement usually where you would adjust the volume.

Because of this, the recognition of the fingerprint at times wasn’t accurate and it became frustrating when you wanted to unlock the phone in a rush.

Honor Magic4 Lite camera

Most cameras have been designed to have triple cameras or more placed in a rectangle design or in a square. However, the Magic4’s cameras which are a 48MP triple camera, a 2MP depth camera (/2.4) and a macro camera (2.4) are within a circle.

It is different and it will catch the eye, however personally, the design isn’t for everybody even though it has many fans. While it gives off a lower-of-the-range camera, its absolutely not.

Close up indoor pictures taken with Honor Magic4 Lite. Picture: Sandisiwe Mbhele

The 48MP camera picture quality is crystal clear, in the daytime, the camera delivers great photos and fantastic close-ups indoors.

A food picture was taken with the Honor Magic4 Lite. Picture: Sandisiwe Mbhele

The downside is the nighttime, the camera struggles, and the pictures appear blurry and a bit washed out even on the night mode settings.

Sunset pictures take on Honor Magic4 Lte. Picture: Sandisiwe Mbhele

The overall verdict is that the Honor Magic4 Lite is a good budget buy for consumers looking for good quality performance and a good camera.

Honor Magic4 Lite retails from R5 949.