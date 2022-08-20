You can now manage FlySafair flight details on WhatsApp – Here’s how

Faizel Patel

Have you ever struggled to find your flight details online after making a booking? Well, low-cost airline FlySafair launched new features within its social media WhatsApp business account.

The features allow passengers to search for their booking and check-in for their flight directly within the messaging app.

Kirby Gordon, Chief Marketing Officer at FlySafair says the new WhatsApp features are just some of the many ways to create a frictionless travel experience from booking to arrival.

“By adding these new services, we’re able to offer our passengers more choice when it comes to their journey.”

Gordon says FlySafair’s WhatsApp booking management features would be useful for those in areas where connectivity is low and the chance of the website or app timing out, as a result, is high.

“Where internet access proves to be less reliable, passengers can bypass the website and app to easily search their flight details and check-in via WhatsApp, ensuring complete peace of mind before arriving at the airport.”

To access the WhatsApp services, passengers can send a message to the FlySafair business account on 087 357 0030.

A simple “Hi” will bring up a menu with different options.

Passengers can select option 2 for check-in and by following the prompts will receive their boarding pass via the messaging app.

To review a booking, select option 1 and follow the message prompts to pull up the flight details.

FlySafair says in the next couple of weeks, passengers will also be able to add a bag to an existing booking and buy a food voucher through the messaging app.

It says these new features build on the airline’s existing suite of WhatsApp services, which include the sending of boarding passes after check-in via the website or app, as well as direct messaging capabilities with the airline’s customer service agents.

