HONOR launches dual flagship strategy, HONOR 70 smartphone and more at IFA

Faizel Patel

Global technology brand HONOR today reaffirmed its commitment to international markets during its IFA keynote presentation.

During the event titled “Embracing the Connected Future”, the company announced a new Dual Flagship Strategy to bring the next foldable and all-round flagship smartphones to Europe and other international markets.

It also previewed MagicOS 7.0, an upcoming all-scenario smart collaboration OS based on Android as well as PC and IoT operating systems, embracing open standards to facilitate seamless collaboration among smartphones, tablets, PC and other IoT products.

The company also introduced three new products: HONOR 70, MagicBook 14 and Pad 8, the first HONOR tablet available outside of China.

All three products are set to arrive in select European markets in the coming weeks.

George Zhao, CEO of HONOR said the company has always aspired to make great contributions to the industry to enable a better future for all since its inception.

“To achieve that goal, we’ve stayed laser-focused on our commitment to innovation.”

HONOR 70

The HONOR 70 is the first HONOR N Series smartphone to run HONOR Magic UI 6.1 based on Android 12.

The company says the new line-up brings innovations across camera, design, performance, and functionality, delivering a powerful and premium user experience.

Designed for vlogging enthusiasts, the HONOR 70 is the latest addition to its high-end N Series smartphone line up.

The device debuts with Solo Cut mode, which lets users easily produce vlogs that spotlight a specific person in a group through built-in Person Re-identification Technology.

With Dual Video Streaming, HONOR 70 can record two videos simultaneously, with one featuring a single subject and the other capturing the full group.

The smartphone boasts a dual main camera that comprises a 54MP IMX800 Super Sensing Main Camera with a large 1/1.49-inch IMX800 Sensor and a 50MP Ultra-Wide & Macro camera.

It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus 5G and supports GPU Turbo X and OS Turbo X.

The HONOR 70 is available in Crystal Silver and Midnight Black.

Pricing and Availability

The HONOR 70 5G is available in South Africa.

You can get it from Vodacom for R749 over 24 months, or R579 on a 36-month contract.

With the purchase, consumers also get a chance to get R500 accessory voucher.

The device is also available through MTN at of R799 over 24 month or R549 on a 36-month contract.

Through MTN, consumers also get a 2000mAh power bank as a gift.

HONOR Pad 8

The HONOR Pad 8 is an affordable all-round smart device catering to the productivity and entertainment needs of students and young professionals.

The tablet combines a 12-inch 2K HONOR FullView display featuring a screen-to-body ratio of 87% and support a resolution of 2000×1200 pixels and 1 billion colors with eight built-in.

Running Magic UI 6.1 with Google Play Services, the HONOR Pad 8 packs a high capacity 7250 mAh battery for all-day connectivity, allowing users to stay connected at all times.

HONOR says the launch of the tablet represents the completion of the brand’s global product portfolio.

MagicOS 7.0

MagicOS 7.0, a new OS based on Android as well as PC and IoT operating systems, so devices running different OS can connect to MagicOS devices at a system level.

Alongside new user interface changes, MagicOS 7.0 will let users control an HONOR laptop, smartphone and tablet using a single keyboard and mouse.

Through the feature, users can drag files across devices seamlessly, as well as type text into the smartphone or tablet with their laptop keyboard.

MagicOS 7.0 will be officially announced in Q4 2022.

HONOR’s Spatial Audio

HONOR’s Spatial Audio solution is designed to enable headphones to produce wide, cinematic 3D sound effects that create the sense of immersion required for next-generation AR and VR experiences.

At its core, Spatial Audio is designed to deliver surround sound and 3D audio through headphones by using the accelerometer and gyroscopes in earbuds to track the motion of the user’s head.

HONOR’s Spatial Audio is the first to support sound externalization distance adjustment, providing users to dynamically adjust the distance of virtual sound sources from 0.15 to 10 metres to suit a more personalised listening experience.

Other news from the event

In line with its commitment to contribute to the wider industry, HONOR announced that the brand has joined various IoT consortiums including Matter and Ola, helping to formulate common industry standards that promote open collaboration.

In addition, the new HONOR Developer Service Platform will provide direct support and services to developers.

Among the many services available, developers can submit their apps into App Market and Game Center through the platform. It will also provide developers with access to various system capabilities for them to develop cross-device features for HONOR device users in the future.

Further signifying the brand’s commitment to cross-device functionality, HONOR is expanding its partnership with Microsoft to bring Phone Link to international HONOR device users.

Previously only available to HONOR device users in China, Phone Link lets users connect select smartphones to Windows PCs to unlock new cross-device capabilities, including the ability to view notifications, make and receive calls on their PC and use mobile apps on Windows.

The Magic4 Pro is among the first international smartphone models to support Phone Link while the HONOR 70 will also support Phone Link following an OTA update.

Furthermore, from October, the upgraded HONOR Health app will provide personalized custom user interfaces and offer fitness suggestions and training courses according to user habits, helping smartphone users to achieve their health goal.

ALSO READ: HONOR announces upcoming launch of HONOR 70 smartphone