Huawei’s new Watch GT 3 Pro hits all the right notes

Huawei’s new Watch GT 3 Pro watch seems to have hit all the right notes both in terms of design and features and has caused a frenzy among smartwatch enthusiasts since its launch.

The Watch GT 3 Pro together with the ultra-flagship foldable smartphone, the Huawei Mate Xs 2; flagship laptop, the MateBook X Pro; MatePad 10.4 tablet and the new Wi-Fi Mesh Series among other products was launched last month.

The Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG) recently announced that it received an award from the Expert Imaging and Sound Association (EISA) for the new smart wearable dubbing the ‘Best Smartwatch Product for 2022-2023’, making it the latest must-have smartwatch to get your hands on.

The award comes in the wake of several other publication awards for the Watch GT 3 Pro including prestigious industry awards from the likes of Android Headlines, Tech Advisor and PhoneArena.

Huawei Vice President of Operations, Akhram Mohamed said receiving the EISA Best Smartwatch 2022-2023 is a testament that company produces innovative and intelligent devices for the everyday life of the consumer.

The Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro’s multiple functions and long battery life compliments the lifestyles of the fast-paced digital era, whilst ensuring you look good doing so.

“Huawei is further committed to developing offerings which align with its global vision of delivering an intelligent experience to consumers across all scenarios, including health, fitness and well-being, added Akhram.”

Featuring a more robust battery life, and a 30% faster charging time than the previous edition, the Watch GT3 Pro offers a host of specialist tracking features which can help users improve their daily lifestyle habits.

This ranges from the device’s 100 plus workout modes and its ECG analysis to its smart heart rate monitoring.

In line with the Huawei Seamless AI life’s philosophy of connectivity, users can also pair the Watch GT3 Pro with other smart devices, including additional Huawei products, as well as iOS and Android phones, which makes the smartwatch an enticing choice for many.

Watch the video to see the older model Huawei Watch GT2 Pro pairs with an Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max.

