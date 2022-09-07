Cyberpunk Edgerunners update: New gigs, weapons and more Nibbles!

Cheryl Kahla

CD Projekt Red (CDPR) released the Cyberpunk Edgerunners Patch 1.6 on Tuesday, to introduce a variety of game improvements, new items, gigs, and something special for fans of Nibbles.

The list of improvements is super-long, and I won’t bore you with all the details but do keep reading for the most exciting highlights.

CDPR releases Patch 1.6

Cyberpunk Edgerunners update

The expansive worlds of Cyberpunk 2077 and the new anime, Cyberpunk Edgerunners, are set to collide with patch 1.6, released on Tuesday, 6 September.

Nibbles in Photo Mode

It’s been confirmed that Nibbles will be getting character poses in Photo Mode and I’m not even ashamed to admit this is the feature I’m most excited by.

This is my Nibbles, chilling with V. Isn’t he cute? And yes, I really had green hair when Cyberpunk 2077 was released.

Photo mode image: Cheryl Kahla (Kahla19)

Simply enter the Photo Mode, go to Pose, and select Nibbles from the Character section.

Do note, however, you’ll only be able to use this mode if you have Nibbles as a pet.

If you don’t know who Nibbles is or how to invite him into our apartment, I’ve gotchu:

Where to find Nibbles the pet cat. #PS5Share, #Cyberpunk2077 pic.twitter.com/o7ujk6rQwz— Cheryl Kahla: ????️ Tech Check with K (@cherylkahla) January 1, 2021

Johnny Silverhand returns

CDPR also announced that actor Keanu Reeves will return as the insufferable Johnny Silver in Phantom Liberty, the official Cyberpunk 2077 expansion.

Reeves, during the Night City Wire: Edgreunners Special yesterday, said it’s “awesome to be back playing the role of Johnny”.

“I hope you’re excited to see him rock it out once more in the Dark Future”.

Phantom Liberty expansion

CDPR has been keeping details about Phantom Liberty tightly under wraps so we can’t say much about it at this stage, other than it follows a spy-thriller narrative.

Both V and Johnny appear in the teaser trailer, and CDPR teases us with a vague storyline about the NUSA (New United States of America).

I, V, do solemnly swear that I shall faithfully serve the New United States of America.



Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty – coming in 2023.#Cyberpunk2077 #PhantomLiberty pic.twitter.com/UveFE17CBx— Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) September 6, 2022

We know how Johnny feels about governments, so we’re bound to be in for a wild ride… Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait until 2023.

Cyberpunk Edgerunners

Patch 1.6 updates

In addition to getting new wardrobe options, players will also be spoiled with three new Fixer gigs, Edgerunner-specific content, a new arcade game, a new photo mode for Nibbles, and so much here.

The arcade game, Roach Race, will be playable via machines situated in V’s Northside, Japantown and The Glen Apartments, and it comes complete with a leaderboard and special prizes.

Wardrobe changes

We know the wardrobe items are so much more than just fashion statements. Depending on what you wear, it also boosts your armour stats.

Players are able to change the appearance of their outfits without it affecting the armour stats by creating six outfits using the clothing items in V’s inventory.

Image: CDPR

Fixer gigs and weapons

Rogue, El Captian and Regina need V’s help again! CDPR confirmed these three new gigs:

Concrete Cage Trap (Type: SOS) from Regina in Watson, Kabuki

Desperate Measures (Thievery) from El Capitan in Santo Domingo, Arroyo

Nasty Hangover (Search and Recover) from Rogue in Santo Domingo, Arroyo

Players will also be treated to six new weapons and five melee weapons

Kappa (Smart Pistol)

Senkoh LX (Tech Submachine Gun)

Hypercritical Iconic Precision Rifle (obtainable in Gig: Concrete Cage Trap)

VST-37 (Power Shotgun)

MA70 HB (Power Light Machine Gun)

Kyubi (Power Assault Rifle)

Neurotoxin Knife (+ Iconic variant Blue Fang)

Punknife (+ Iconic variant Headhunter)

Claw (Axe)

Razor (Machete)

Cut-O-Matic (Chainsword)

Cross-progression

Cyberpunk Edgerunners content

CDPR will be keeping us on our toes with what they describe as “secrets related to the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime series”.

These secrets are hidden around Night City and include new equipment as well as new Photo Mode features and stances.

Read the full announcement here.