NAG magazine launches winter edition with Doom: The Dark Ages on cover [VIDEO]

The winter issue of NAG magazine, featuring Doom: The Dark Ages on the cover, has been praised for its artwork.

NAG magazine launched its latest gaming read on a cold winter Friday afternoon in Johannesburg.

Artwork

NAG publisher Len Nery said that previous issues of the magazine had been much sought after, with the winter issue expected to garner the same interest.

“Chris, our incredible designer, had a chat about the look and feel of this cover and he’s always been pushing for it to be purely about the artwork, having as little as possible writing on here. The issue looks so well-designed and amazing, and we are proud of this”.

What is Doom: The Dark Ages?

The new Doom is likely to enthral gamers with its gameplay.

Doom: The Dark Ages is the prequel to the critically acclaimed Doom (2016) and Doom Eternal that tells an epic cinematic story worthy of the Doom Slayer’s legend.

In this third instalment of the modern Doom series, players will step into the blood-stained boots of the Doom Slayer in a never-before-seen dark and sinister medieval war against Hell.

The Dark Ages is a dark fantasy, sci-fi single-player experience that delivers the searing combat and over-the-top visuals of the incomparable Doon franchise, powered by the latest idTech engine.

Availability

As the super weapon of gods and kings, shred enemies with devastating favourites like the Super Shotgun while also wielding a variety of new bone-chewing weapons, including the versatile Shield Saw.

Players will stand and fight on the demon-infested battlefields in the vicious, grounded combat the original Doom is famous for.

Doom: The Dark Ages is now available, having launched on May 15, 2025, on PlayStation 5, PC (via Steam, Battle.net and the Microsoft Store), and Xbox Series X/S.

It is also available as a day one launch title for Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

