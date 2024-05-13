WATCH: Apple apologises for controversial iPad Pro ‘crush’ ad

The ad was described as "deeply offensive" and suggested that it showed disrespect for the creative tools that Apple's audience values highly.

The advert featuring the new iPad Pro has infuriated artists. Picture: Apple

Tech giant Apple has apologised after an ad for its latest-edition iPad caused an uproar for showing an industrial press crushing objects linked to human creativity.

Apple last week at its “Let Loose” event announced new versions of its iPad Air and iPad Pro tablet computers – the first new iPad models the Cupertino company has released since October 2022.

“This is the biggest day for iPad since its introduction,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said during the launch.

Watch the Apple iPad Pro advert

Meet the new iPad Pro: the thinnest product we’ve ever created, the most advanced display we’ve ever produced, with the incredible power of the M4 chip. Just imagine all the things it’ll be used to create. pic.twitter.com/6PeGXNoKgG May 7, 2024

Offensive

However, the advert featuring the new iPad Pro raised a lot more than a few eyebrows, infuriating artists.

The ad, titled Crush!, shows an array of objects used by artists, musicians and creatives, including a piano, drum kit and mixing desk, being crushed by a colossal hydraulic press and replaced by an iPad Pro.

According to Yahoo News, critics of the commercial described the advert as “deeply offensive” and suggested that it showed disrespect for the creative tools that Apple’s audience values highly.

“This ad is tone-deaf and insulting to artists of every kind,” said cartoonist James Kochalka. “We think of our tools with reverence and respect, and enjoy a healthy dialogue with them. Our tools are like trusted companions on the journey of art.”

Apology

Apple’s vice president of marketing Tor Myhren apologised for the ad in a statement shared with Ad Age.

“Creativity is in our DNA at Apple, and it’s incredibly important to us to design products that empower creatives all over the world,” Myhren told the publication. “Our goal is to always celebrate the myriad of ways users express themselves and bring their ideas to life through iPad. We missed the mark with this video, and we’re sorry.”

While apple has cancelled plans to air the ad on TV, it is still available on YouTube and on CEO Tim Cook’s X account.

New iPads

The iPad Pro which is Apple’s most expensive and advanced tablet comes in two sizes, an 11-inch model and a 13-inch model. Apple called the new iPad its thinnest ever, coming in at 5.1 millimeters thick.

Along with the iPad unveilings, Apple also announced its new M4 chip which features in the iPad Pro.

The iPad Pro which has a 12MP rear-facing camera, features an Ultra Retina XDR display with the company taking the screen one step further than a typical OLED display by announcing Tandem OLED technology.

Apple also introduced a new magic keyboard with a larger touchpad and the brand-new Apple Pencil Pro with a new grip sensor for increased interactional ability.

The new pencil has a new grip sensor for increased interactional ability.

The iPad Air will be available to purchase for $299 (R5 499 excl. charges) for the 11-inch and $349 (R6 419 excl. charges) for the 13-inch.

The iPad Pro will retail at $999 (R18 375 excl. charges) for the 11-inch version and $1,299 (R23 892 excl. charges) for the 13-inch.

Customers can start ordering the iPad Pro as availability begins on 15 May.

