‘I don’t want to love a ghost’ – Nadia Nakai on life after AKA and that kiss with Toss

Three years after losing AKA, Nadia Nakai says she refuses to live loving a ghost forever.

South African rapper Nadia Nakai has once again found herself trending after opening up about love, loss, and finally allowing herself to move forward following the death of her late boyfriend, Kiernan “AKA” Forbes.

Speaking on rapper L-Tido’s podcast, Nadia shared her personal journey.

“I eventually do want a life partner,” she said, adding that she needs people to get used to the possibility of her dating someone else. This was based on speculation that she’s dating fellow artist Toss, after featuring as a vixen on his latest music video.

“I’ve mourned, I’ve healed, I’ve been respectful,” said Nadia.

She said that, for her, the video of her kissing Toss was a case study to see how her fans would react to her healing, and that part of the reason for doing the shoot was to help her gain her freedom.

L-Tido and Nadia Najai. Picture: Screengrab of L-Tido podcast.

Social media was set ablaze after a clip of the rapper speaking candidly about her healing journey began circulating online. In the now viral moment, Nadia addressed the timeline many critics constantly bring up and delivered a statement that cut straight to the heart of her grief.

“AKA has been dead longer than I was with him when he was alive… I don’t want to spend the rest of my life loving a ghost,” she said.

The quote immediately sparked intense debate. Some fans applauded her honesty and bravery, while others questioned whether moving on publicly was necessary. But for Nadia, the conversation appears less about public approval and more about personal survival.

Picture: Instagram

Her love story with AKA was one of the most talked-about relationships in South African hip hop. The pair began dating in 2021, initially keeping things private before stepping out together at high-profile events. Their chemistry was undeniable.

They collaborated musically, travelled together, and often spoke about how creativity bonded them. Nadia once described working on music with him as part of their love language.

Tragedy struck on 10 February 2023 when AKA was shot and killed outside a popular restaurant on Florida Road in Durban. The country mourned a superstar. Nadia mourned her partner.

In the months that followed, she was visibly shattered. She shared raw reflections on her social media and reality show Young, Famous and African about grief, survivor’s guilt, and the difficulty of processing such a public loss.

At one point, she even suggested she might never date again, especially not within the industry.

Yet time has shifted her perspective. While she continues to honour AKA’s memory, she has made it clear that eternal mourning is not the same as loyalty. Loving someone who has passed does not require abandoning your own future.

The resurfaced interview clip reveals a woman who has wrestled deeply with that reality. “I don’t want to spend the rest of my life loving a ghost,” she repeated, framing her decision to move forward as an act of choosing life rather than forgetting the past.

On X, reactions remain divided.

Some Netizens wrote that healing has no deadline and praised her growth. Others admitted they are still emotionally attached to the idea of Nadia and AKA as a couple, struggling to separate memory from present reality.