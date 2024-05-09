Huawei unveils Watch Fit 3, Matebook X Pro and Matebook 14

Huawei has upped its game, launching a slew of products including its latest smart band, Watch 4 Pro Space Exploration, a tablet and two laptops to international audiences in Dubai on Tuesday.

The Watch Fit 3 which has meta-morphed over the years now sports a square shape and design strongly reminiscent of the Apple Watch.

It boasts an ultra-thin body an expansive 1.82-inch screen and promises to revolutionise the way you monitor health and stay connected.

Watches

While it may resemble the Apple Watch, battery life on the Watch Fit 3 retailing for 2,999, is significantly better with the battery powering the wearable for up to ten days under normal conditions and seven days under heavy usage.

Huawei also introduced the Watch 4 Pro Exploration, inspired by the de laval nozzles of rocket engines, which help accelerate rockets to supersonic speeds, thereby propelling them into space.

The company integrated aerospace-Grade DLC Titanium and a dual-colour red and black Nanocrystalline Ceramic Bezel into the new watch’s design.

However, the watch will not be coming to South Africa and if you want the wearable, you will have to get it abroad.

Computers

The MatePad 11.5″ S PaperMatte tablet also began its international rollout alongside the Matebook X Pro 2024 featuring an Intel Ultra chipset. Additionally, Huawei introduced the Matebook 14, powered by 13th gen Core i5/Core i7 CPUs.

The MateBook X Pro weighs just 980 with a body built from magnesium alloy and finish that makes it highly scratch and smudge-resistant. It also has a 14.2-inch flexible OLED display with a 3.1K resolution

With 70 Wh battery and 90W SuperCharge Turbo mode, you can work for a full two hours after just a 10-minute charge.

It is clear Huawei is taking the fight to Apple coining the phrase lighter than air, (MacBook Air) and more powerful than pro (MacBook Pro).

Tablets

On a day that Huawei unveiled its new tablet in Dubai, Apple also launched its new iPad Pro with a M4 chip, coincidence?

The Huwei MatePad 11.5 has a new generation PaperMatte Display with 87% screen-to-body ratio, works with M-Pencil (3rd generation) and the Smart Magnetic

Keyboard, both featuring NearLink technology.

Buds

Huawei also released its self-developed GoPaint app featuring over 100 different virtual brushes and realistic textures.

The Huawei FreeBuds 6i announced on Tuesday features dynamic seamless noise cancellation and the FreeClip which initially launched in purple and black now comes in beige.

