Apple’s R77k iPhone Duo sells out in SA despite durability concerns [VIDEO]

The Duo pushes Apple into direct competition with Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8.

The 256GB model costs R48 000, and the 2TB model costs R77 000.

These are the cash prices for Apple’s new iPhone Duo foldable smartphone, which is now available in South Africa.

While the prices are extremely exorbitant and you may have to sell both kidneys to afford the device, the iStore told The Citizen that the foldable smartphone is completely sold out.

Apple launched its first foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, in September, marking the biggest change in the iPhone’s nearly 20‑year history.

Competition

The Duo pushes Apple into direct competition with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 8, unveiled in August.

Apple said the Duo redefines the foldable experience, boasting the largest display ever on an iPhone.

Made from titanium, it features a unique centre hinge that helps it lie flat and controls opening and closing. When unfolded, Apple claims it is the thinnest iPhone ever.

However, it comes with a hefty price tag and compromises features available on other iPhones, including Face ID. The Duo has only a fingerprint sensor.

Apple iPhone Duo vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8. Picture: The Citizen

Sold out

Speaking at the launch of the new iPhone Duo, iStore Chief Commercial Officer Linda van der Nest told The Citizen that demand for the device had exceeded expectations, describing the response as “unreal” and noting that the retailer was “fully sold out already on launch morning.”

Van der Nest said the company does not view the Duo as directly comparable to rival foldable devices, arguing that Apple’s integration of hardware and software creates a different user experience.

“You actually physically can’t compare it to any other foldable out there because the experience is completely different,” she said.

Price tag

On the device’s premium price tag, Van der Nest said affordability depends on individual consumer needs, but pointed to financing, contract, and trade-in options to lower the cost of ownership.

She also highlighted the broader range of iPhones available, from current models to pre-owned devices.

Problems

Meanwhile, according to Android Authority, concerns have emerged about the iPhone Duo’s durability after reports of early screen failures and independent testing.

A durability test by JerryRigEverything found that the phone’s inner foldable display was easily scratched and developed permanent green lines during a bend test, eventually becoming unresponsive.

A separate iFixit teardown examined reports from users who experienced display problems shortly after purchase.

Hinge issues

The analysis suggested the issue may be linked to stress around the hinge mechanism and the area where the display bends, although no definitive cause has been confirmed.

Both tests also identified dust and debris as potential concerns, as particles can interfere with the hinge’s operation.

Despite these findings, iFixit gave the iPhone Duo a provisional repairability score of 5 out of 10, describing it as one of the more repairable foldable devices currently available.

Repair cost

However, replacing the inner display reportedly costs about $999 (R16 592 – US pricing) without coverage.

The report notes that it is still too early to determine whether the incidents point to a widespread design flaw or isolated cases, and says longer-term use will be needed to assess the device’s durability