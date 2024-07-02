Asus and Microsoft showcase AI-powered PC in SA

With artificial intelligence (AI) creeping into laptops and even smartphones, Asus and Microsoft have showcased the new Asus Vivobook S 15, the first AI-powered PC the country.

The Vivobook S 15 was unveiled at Mettlestate in Sandton.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite platform and promises to revolutionise personal computing with its advanced AI capabilities.

Juan Mouton, head of marketing at Asus South Africa highlighted the transformative potential of AI.

“The point isn’t about wiping entire industries off the map, but about people finding small but significant time savings through AI-powered processes. AI gives us back the most precious resource: time. By automating mundane tasks, we can engage in more meaningful activities.”

The Asus Vivobook S 15 is the company’s first Copilot+ PC featuring up to 18 hours of battery life, 3K 120 Hz Asus Lumina OLED display, Harman Kardon-certified audio, and 14.7mm-thin, 1.42kg body.

Next-gen AI-powered enhancements include Windows Studio Effects and an Asus AiSense IR camera.

The presence-detection capabilities of the camera enable Adaptive Dimming, which dims the screen when the user looks away, and Adaptive Lock, which automatically locks the laptop when the user moves away and unlocks it when they return.

Enhancing Lives

Mouton said the Vivobook S 15 harnesses the power of AI to optimise everyday tasks, significantly enhancing creativity and productivity for users.

“The real purpose of AI is to empower people to achieve more and to reach new heights of creativity and productivity in different industries.”

In addition to the product launch, Asus also announced the development of South Africa’s first AI influencer.

This AI influencer aims to engage with the South African audience, demonstrating possible applications in the marketing industry using AI technology.

Availability and Pricing

The Asus Vivobook S 15, which is currently available, will set you back R29 999.

