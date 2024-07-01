GSMA partners with TikTok to enhance digital literacy

The initiative builds on previous digital literacy efforts, such as the TikTok and ThinkWifi partnership in South Africa

The Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA) has partnered with short-form video platform TikTok to enhance digital literacy.

TikTok said the collaboration introduces a module into the GSMA’s Mobile Internet Skills Training Toolkit (MISTT) which includes a comprehensive set of free resources designed to impart essential digital skills.

Boosting digital skills

This initiative builds on previous digital literacy efforts, such as the TikTok and ThinkWifi partnership in South Africa, demonstrating a continued commitment to advancing digital access and knowledge.

By integrating the TikTok module into the MISTT, the partnership aims to equip individuals with the tools needed to navigate the digital landscape effectively, fostering a more inclusive digital environment.

Literacy in Africa

Despite significant strides, Africa continues to face substantial challenges in digital literacy. As of 2020, internet penetration in Africa was estimated at 47.1%, with mobile service subscriptions in Sub-Saharan Africa reaching 45% by the end of 2019.

However, these figures lag behind other continents, highlighting the need for increased digital accessibility and literacy efforts (Do4africa).

In 2022, African countries scored between 1.8 and 5 on the Digital Skills Gap Index, below the global average of six. This gap underscores the urgent need for investment in digital literacy to prepare the youth for the global job market.

About 87% of African business leaders identified digital literacy skills development as a critical area for further investment (Business News Africa). Additionally, only 50% of African countries include computer skills in their school curricula, compared to 85% globally (American Library Association).

Skills for education, business, and personal growth

The GSMA unites over 750 mobile operators and nearly 400 companies in the broader mobile ecosystem, including device manufacturers, software firms, equipment providers, internet companies, and organisations in adjacent industries.

David Saidden, director of distribution business development at TikTok said they are dedicated to empowering users through digital literacy.

“Our partnership with the GSMA to integrate TikTok tutorials into the Mobile Internet Skills Training Toolkit reflects our commitment to providing the skills needed for education, business, and personal growth. Together, we are fostering a culture of innovation and continuous learning, driving digital inclusion, and enhancing global connectivity.”

Narrowing gaps

TikTok said the collaboration is pivotal in narrowing the digital divide and represents a significant step towards enhancing digital access, knowledge, and empowerment globally.

The GSM Association is a non-profit industry organisation that represents the interests of mobile network operators worldwide.

