REVIEW: ASUS Zenbook 14 Flip OLED laptop

The Zenbook 14 Flip boasts the versatility of a laptop and tablet which makes it extremely handy.

The ASUS Zenbook 14 Flip OLED is one of many productivity notebooks you can pick up from the tech brand.

It is a cracking laptop for a lot of reasons including a good up-to-the-minute spec and a fantastic OLED screen, but what I like best about it is its versatility.

The ASUS Zenbook 14 Flip OLED boasts the versatility of a laptop and tablet and I found it to be extremely handy during my review.

The ASUS Zenbook 14 Flip OLED is a cracking laptop for a lot of reasons including the versatility of a laptop and tablet which makes it extremely handy. #ASUS #Zenbook14FlipOLED #Laptops @TheCitizen_News @ASUS_za pic.twitter.com/JYri6O6LfA December 29, 2023

The ASUS Zenbook 14 Flip OLED is also a reasonably new model and packs some unique features, a few design changes and an excellent display. Reviewing laptops as a journalist for one of the biggest newspapers in the country is always centred more around work and less around play.

Internals

The laptop is powered by some hefty internals which are sure to get you through the day while also providing some decent battery life. The ASUS Zenbook 14 Flip OLED is exactly what the name says it is. It is a 14-inch OLED notebook that can flip around and transform into a tablet device.

The ASUS Zenbook 14 Flip OLED features a 2.8K OLED display with bright colours and also boasts Pantone validated colour accuracy.

ALSO READ: ROG Ally review: Unleashing next-level gaming in the palm of your hand

It has a 2 880×1 800 resolution in a 16:10 ratio that supports a 90Hz touch display. A stylus pen is included in the box.

The reason it has “Flip” in the name is that as a 2-in-1 laptop, it flips all the way to 360°. You can open it traditionally like a laptop, fold it all the way across to use it like a tablet, or use it in a tent mode.

Flippin

When flipped all the way, the keyboard faces outward, but hitting the keys accidentally on your lap while scrolling won’t affect it in any way.

It’s light, weighs 1.5Kgs and its hybrid 2-in-1 design is aimed at those who want the tablet lifestyle alongside a portable notebook. The screen and keyboard are big and comfortable enough for all-day use.

As a journalist and on the breaking news desk, I could sit anywhere with the laptop in a way that is comfortable including in my car to break the top story.

The laptop has a number of ports: 1x HDMI 2.1; 1x USB 3.2; 2x USB-C Thunderbolt 4; and a 3.5mm audio jack.

It has built-in speakers and a microphone, Harman/Kardon sound and has an AI camera and audio system for video calls using Asus’ noise-cancelling technology and supports face login.

The ASUS Zenbook 14 Flip OLED does not support “fast charge” which could be a deterrent if you need to quickly juice up the laptop before heading out to another story.

Pricing

The Zenbook 14 Flip retails for R29 999 and is competitively priced for a 2-in-1 laptop.

Since it started the Zenbook line, Asus has consistently dished out some of the best-looking and well-designed slimline laptops outside of Apple.

The Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED is an exceptionally fine laptop for proactive business professionals needing a lightweight OLED 2-in-1 with all the connectivity and an all-day battery life.

ALSO READ: Huawei unveils new laptop, tablets, and interesting ‘earbuds’