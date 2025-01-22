Bridging the education gap in South Africa with innovative AI technology

While sectors such as banking and retail rapidly adopt AI, education has fallen behind.

As matrics prepare to further their studies, the role of technologies like artificial intelligence in shaping education has taken centre stage.

The release of the 2024 matric results, with an impressive 87.3% pass rate, highlights the progress in South Africa’s education system and the potential for greater achievements.

While sectors such as banking and retail rapidly adopt AI, education has fallen behind despite its potential to address systemic challenges.

AI offers scalable and inclusive solutions to support overwhelmed educators, improve learning outcomes, and provide personalised learning experiences, even in resource-constrained environments.

Education needs AI boost

Jaco Oosthuizen, Rectron category manager for mobility, said AI is expanding quickly in South Africa, with some industries moving faster than others, leaving sectors like education behind.

“By embracing scalable and cost-effective AI solutions, educators can address systemic challenges, enhance teaching efficiency, and promote inclusive learning.

“With the right investments and policies, AI could play a pivotal role in closing the academic and skills gaps, paving the way for a brighter future for South Africa’s learners,” said Oosthuizen.

However, South African schools, particularly those in underprivileged areas, are yet to see significant investments in AI infrastructure. Overcrowded classrooms, understaffed schools, and limited resources pose significant barriers.

Hope

Oosthuizen said despite these challenges, AI’s scalability offers hope.

“AI tools can function across devices, from basic smartphones to high-speed desktops, adapting to the capabilities of each platform.

“This flexibility allows educators to harness AI for tasks such as lesson planning, grading, and monitoring student progress. Intelligent tutoring systems can be introduced gradually, enabling teachers to focus on fostering critical thinking and problem-solving skills among students,” he said.

Oosthuizen added that through widely available AI-powered chat platforms and specialised educational tools, teachers can address diverse student needs, from behavioural challenges to academic weaknesses.

“South African organisations are already preparing for a digital data-driven future, where professionals combined their own skills with smart-ready devices equipped with dedicated resources for evolving, personalised complex learning models.”

Oosthuizen added that this inclusive approach can help bridge learning gaps and foster a more equitable education system.

