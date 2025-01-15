South Africans love AI — Google and Ipsos global survey reveals

Over half of South Africans have used AI in the past year, according to the data.

The stats also revealed the attitudes of AI are trending positive as its use becomes more widespread. Picture: iStock

A new global survey from Ipsos and Google has revealed South Africa demonstrated a growing embrace of artificial intelligence (AI), with adoption rates and enthusiasm on the rise.

The stats also revealed that attitudes about AI are trending positively as its use becomes more widespread.

The study, “Our Life with AI: From innovation to application,” surveyed 21,000 people across 21 countries.

AI optimism

It found that global AI usage has jumped to 48% and excitement about its potential now exceeds concerns (57% vs. 43%, up from 50% / 50% last year).

Google said the survey revealed that 55% of South Africans have used generative AI in the last year, marking a notable increase from 45% in 2023.

“Furthermore, a strong majority (71%) of South Africans express excitement about AI’s potential, believing that the benefits outweigh any potential concerns.”

Kent Walker, President of Global Affairs, Google and Alphabet, said AI is starting to deliver “magic at scale, making people’s lives easier and better”.

“Today’s survey results show the more people use these tools, the more excited they get about the possibilities and about the personal, professional, and scientific breakthroughs on the way.”

How South Africa fares

Google says that 71% of respondents in South Africa were excited about AI more than they were concerned about the technology, compared to the global average of 57%.

The positive sentiment continued with the economic impact, showing that 63% of the surveyed online population in South Africa believe AI will positively change the economy.

The study also found that 78% of South African online respondents expect AI to positively impact science and medicine.

Google said South Africa’s online community presents a unique perspective compared to global trends.

“The survey indicates a preference for fostering AI advancement over restrictive regulations amongst those surveyed in South Africa, showing they are keen to embrace innovation.”

AI here to stay

Ipsos CEO, Ben Page said the latest multinational survey with Google shows that people view the continuing development of AI as important and exciting, but something that should be done thoughtfully.

“We find that as more people use and gain experience with AI, they are better able to see how AI can help them and the possibilities that AI gives them.”

These findings from the survey show considerable excitement amongst the online population in South Africa about AI’s potential to bring about positive change to the country, especially within the economy and healthcare sectors.

The data suggests a growing embrace of AI within South Africa’s online community.

