Pained parents demanding answers blame government ‘incompetence, corruption’ as unplaced learners remain out of school

Parents in Pretoria North say their children are suffering because of government's incompetence.

Nearly a week after schools reopened, parents in Pretoria North are frustrated as their children remain unplaced.

The parents went to the Department of Education’s West District office on Tuesday to get answers from departmental officials on why their children have not been placed at South African government schools.

Speaking to The Citizen, Caroline Zitha said it is “heartbreaking” to see her child being left behind while other students are learning in schools.

ALSO READ: More students than varsities: A South African education crisis

‘Incompetence of government’

She added that the ongoing delays could have long-term impacts on her child’s academic progress and emotional well-being.

“The department doesn’t have dignity in a black child’s education,” she said.

Victor Mashaba, another frustrated parent, echoed these sentiments, describing the situation as “painful”.

“This is painful for me as a parent, going to work and my daughter staying at home due to the incompetence of our government,” he told The Citizen.

Mashaba criticised the department’s online placement system, which he described as dysfunctional.

“Due to corruption, our kids are placed by an online system that is actually not working out for us. The online system has to be removed. It is not working and is making things worse. Our kids don’t have school now due to that.”

ALSO READ: Kliptown parents demand action as school facilities collapse

‘They take us for fools’

Parent Kgopolo Ntuli expressed anger and disappointment, saying the government had failed to deliver on its promises of better education.

“They take us for fools, hence I’m angry. I’m sad because now my child has to attend a school which does not have teachers and basic resources like water and proper sanitation.”

Parents say they will continue to pressure the education department until their children are placed.

Meanwhile, the Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) said it has placed all learners who applied in Gauteng.

‘Parents are being assisted’

Speaking to The Citizen, GDE spokesperson Steve Mabona added that as of Monday, 20 January 2025, 30 498 Grade 1 and Grade 8 learners were placed in schools.

According to Mabona, parents being assisted currently at the department’s offices fall under inner grades (other grades besides Grade 1 and Grade 8) applicants and late applicants.

“These include learners relocating to Gauteng from other provinces or transferring between districts within the province.

“The majority of these applicants will be accommodated after the 10-day headcount process, and their details are being captured accordingly,” Steve added.

According to Mabona, some parents decline schools allocated to them.

Mabona said these include “parents who applied during the online admissions period, as well as late applicants, who are seeking alternatives to the schools initially allocated to them”.

However, late applicants in Grades 1 and Grade 8 are being assisted by the department officials to submit their applications.

“Our efforts to address all queries and placements at our offices are progressing efficiently, with noticeable reductions in the length of queues as we continue to assist all parents and guardians,” he said.

NOW READ: Money is there but ‘political will is lacking’: Not enough schools being built in South Africa