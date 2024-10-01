Technology and Science

Home » Lifestyle » Technology and Science

Avatar photo

By Faizel Patel

Senior Digital Journalist

3 minute read

1 Oct 2024

12:41 pm

New California law extends consumer privacy protection to brain data

Users will get to opt out of neurotechnology companies selling or sharing their data, and can request to see what data a firm holds.

New law extends consumer privacy protection to brainwave data

A new California law has extended consumer privacy protection to brainwave data . Picture: iStock

A new law in California, in the United States, has extended consumer privacy protection to brainwave data gathered by implants or wearable devices.

It’s an important step forward, however, federal or global legislation is needed to ensure neural data is protected worldwide.

This comes after Governor Gavin Newsom over the weekend signed into law a bill amending the California Consumer Privacy Act, the state’s spin on the General Data Protection Regulation in Europe, to classify “neural data” as protected personal information along the lines of precise geolocation, genetics and biometrics.

New law ‘an enormous victory’

Users will get to opt out of neurotechnology companies selling or sharing their data and can request to see what data a firm holds, limit that data, or demand a correction or deletion.

Neurorights Foundation medical director Sean Pauzauskie called the California law “an enormous victory” for patients suffering from mental health disorders as well as for consumers simply looking to enhance their lives with new technologies.

“The essential privacy guardrails it ensures should only boost confidence in all varieties of these revolutionary neurotechnologies, the great majority of which are based in California,” Pauzauskie said.

California is the second state to extend data protection to brainwaves, on the heels of Colorado putting in place a law requiring privacy safeguards along the lines of what is done for fingerprints, according to AFP.

NeuroRights Foundation general counsel Jared Genser said the California law sends “a clear signal to the fast-growing neurotechnology industry” to protect people’s mental privacy.

ALSO READ: AI tools will manage time, boost work, but won’t take over jobs, Microsoft says

Brain info

A growing number of consumer technology products promise to help address cognitive issues: apps to meditate, to improve focus and to treat mental health conditions like depression.

These products monitor and record brain data, which encodes virtually everything that goes on in the mind, including thoughts, feelings and intentions.

South African-born billionaire Elon Musk with his Neuralink startup is among those striving to link brains and computers.

Musk envisions Neuralink implants going beyond restoring sight to the blind to giving people infrared or ultraviolet vision or letting them share concepts with others telepathically.

While the new law is an important step forward, federal or global legislation is needed to ensure neural data is protected worldwide.

ALSO READ: World Brain Day: How lifestyle choices put you at risk of neurological diseases

Read more on these topics

brain California Data Elon Musk privacy

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News MK party threatens legal action and mass protest if JSC sitting not postponed
Crime SA drug mule has released 110 drug bullets so far – the highest in 8 years
News ‘We’ll not allow criminals to prevail’: Ramaphosa says Lusikisiki shooting won’t go unpunished
Politics Mashaba denies tension between ActionSA and ANC over mayoral position in Tshwane
South Africa No refunds for those who paid for e-tolls, says Gauteng finance MEC Maile

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES