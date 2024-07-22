World Brain Day: How lifestyle choices put you at risk of neurological diseases

Inactivity, alcohol intake, smoking and lack of sleep increase the risk of neurological disorders.

July 22 is World Brain Day, a day to raise awareness of neurological disorders and promote brain health worldwide. Picture: Monty Rakusen/Gtty Images

July 22 is World Brain Day, a day to raise awareness of neurological disorders and promote brain health worldwide.

This year’s theme; ‘Brain Health and Prevention’ underscores the significance of maintaining a healthy brain as a preventive measure against a range of neurological conditions.

Medical treatment of hypertension, diabetes, depression, arrhythmia, and elevated cholesterol and triglycerides, can improve the risk of strokes and dementia.

“The most important aspect of managing neurological diseases is our choice of lifestyle. By prioritising a healthy lifestyle, people can protect their brain health which is essential for healthy cognitive, emotional and social skills,” averred President of the Neurological Association of South Africa (Nasa) Dr Patty Francis.

“Optimising brain health ought to begin early in life and remain a focal health priority throughout one’s entire life.”

According to the doctor inactivity, alcohol intake, smoking, a high-fat diet, processed food, and lack of sleep, increase the risk of brain disease.

“Almost everyone can protect themselves from the devastating impact of neurological disease by making small improvements.”

Dr Francis says in addition, the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the relevance of neurology to global public health.

“Headaches, impaired sense of smell and taste, agitation, delirium, stroke and meningoencephalitis all represent neurological manifestations associated with COVID-19 as well as long-term manifestations such as cognitive impairment. Underlying neurological conditions represent a risk factor for hospitalisation, especially for older adults.”

ALSO READ: 9 out of 10 with mental health issues lack access to treatment in SA – Sadag

Preventable

Dr Francis says brain health is essential for brain skills which are in turn central to the development of brain capital and the brain economy.

“Brain capital includes the creativity, knowledge and skills that individuals accrue and develop during their lifetime, which enables them to fulfil potential and contribute productively to their local economy and society at large.”

Although brain disorders are emphasised worldwide across all ages, sex and socio-economies, more than 70% of neurological diseases are prevalent in low-to-middle-income countries and are the second leading cause of death globally, accounting for nine million deaths per year.

Neurological diseases are the second leading cause of disability worldwide yet up to 80% of strokes, 40% of dementia cases and 25% of epilepsies can be prevented.

The Nasa president echoes this, saying neurological disorders are preventable through early detection and effective management.

“Socioeconomic status or geographic location should not be barriers to prevention. In South Africa, the treatment gap is exasperated by severe staff and resource shortages,” said

The doctor said the ratio of neurologists to the population in South Africa is 1 per 500 000, compared to 35 per 500 000 population in high-income countries.

Limiting access to medication, knowledge and preventative care programmes which leads to misperceptions, stigma, lowered living standards and preventable death.”

“Healthcare professionals, researchers, and policymakers play pivotal roles in addressing the global neurological needs. Recognising brain health as a fundamental human right is at the core of our World Brain Day mission.”

Francis said in children and adolescents, headache disorders and Meningitis are among the top 10 causes of global disability-adjusted life years (DALYs), and within the top three causes in girls 10-24 years old.

“Globally, 52,9 million children younger than five years had developmental disabilities and 95% of these children live in low- and middle-income countries. The high burden associated with neurological disorders is met by profound inequities.”

“Disabilities associated with neurological conditions disproportionately affect women, older people, those living in poverty and rural or remote areas, and other vulnerable populations. Children from underprivileged households, indigenous populations and ethnic minorities are also at significantly higher risk of experiencing disability associated with neurological conditions.”

ALSO READ: Just because you feel fine, doesn’t mean you are

Strategies to protect your brain’s health:

• Stay socially connected – maintain strong social ties (in person, not online) to improve cognitive function and emotional well-being.

• Avoid alcohol and stop smoking – smoking damages neurons (brain cells) and alcohol consumption can lead to memory impairment and cognitive decline.

• Stay hydrated

• Exercise regularly – physical activity increases blood flow to the brain, promotes new brain cell growth and enhances cognitive function

• Prioritise sleep – aim for seven to nine hours of quality sleep each night to support memory consolidation, information processing and toxin removal in the brain.

• Eat a balanced diet – fuel your brain with a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins and healthy fats for optimal cognitive function.

• Manage stress – practice relaxation techniques like deep breathing, contemplation, prayer and daily periods of “no screen time”.

• Breathe clean air – minimise, as far as possible, time spent in highly polluted environments. Taking a 15-20 minute walk in fresh air fulfils many of the brain-effective recommendations listed above.

NOW READ: ‘Nobody deserves to go through this’ – Fans moved by Celine Dion’s seizure footage [VIDEO]