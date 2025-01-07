CES 2025: Gadgets, robots, digital health and AI to feature this year

CES is considered the world's largest annual consumer technology trade show, taking place every year in January in Las Vegas with thousands of exhibitors showing off their latest products

CES 2025 officially opened on Tuesday with an air of excitement for new product launches anticipated. ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP

As the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) kicks off in Las Vegas, gadgets, robots and vehicles imbued with artificial intelligence (AI) will once again vie for attention at the event.

CES 2025 officially opened on Tuesday with an air of excitement of new product launches anticipated.

Artificial intelligence

Artificial intelligence will be a major theme of the show, along with autonomous vehicles ranging from tractors and boats to lawnmowers and golf club trolleys.

Gadgets for calming the mind, beautifying the body, or helping get a sound night’s sleep will also be on the show floor as tech continues to seep into every aspect of existence.

Digital health

“Digital health is going to be huge,” Techsponential analyst Avi Greengart told AFP.

“We are seeing a lot more tech being worn or used to track your health markers.”

Huawei is reshaping the technological innovation landscape through its products by setting new benchmarks and actively driving the future of wearable health technology.

However, notably absent this year are Huawei and other big names, including Baidu and DJI, which have been on a Pentagon blacklist since 2021 due to US sanctions.

In the first three quarters of 2024, Huawei ranked first in cumulative shipments in the global wrist-worn market, with significant year-over-year growth.

In the third quarter, Huawei’s new watches GT5 and GT5 Pro, as well as the second-generation blood pressure monitor Watch D2, were launched, featuring the TruSense System for the first time, improving the convenience of health monitoring experience and the richness and accuracy of monitoring data.

With the launch of the new Series 10, Apple’s smartwatch temporarily returned to the first place in the wrist-worn market in the third quarter.

However, with the fierce competition of smartwatches worldwide, Apple has been challenged by products from more price segments in the wrist-worn business.

Wearables

In December, research firm International Data Corporation (IDC) said global shipments of wearables were on track to grow 6.1% by the end of the year, reaching 538 million units.

However, growth is expected to slow to 3.9% in 2025 as large markets such as the US and India approach maturity with devices such as smartwatches and wearables.

The CES will also see AI-enhanced tech that will also be infusing homes, from a spice dispenser that “learns” a cook’s taste and robot vacuum cleaners to increasingly “smart” major appliances.

Exhibitors

Meanwhile, it will be exciting to see what other companies like LG and Sony, among others, have up their sleeves.

LG is set for the global launch of the 77-inch LG Signature OLED T, the world’s first transparent and true wireless 4K OLED TV.

Unveiled at CES 2024, the LG Signature OLED T represents a monumental leap in both technology and design innovation.

Sony is also exhibiting at CES 2025, under the theme “Creative Entertainment Vision,” the long-term vision for where Sony wants to be in 10 years.

Hiroki Totoki, President and CEO of Sony took the stage at a press conference on Monday where he introduced several foundational initiatives including new solutions that enable creative freedom such as a new vehicle processing system, and the latest solutions for spatial content creation.

