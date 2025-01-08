CES 2025: Smart glasses and a robot vacuum that can tidy up [VIDEO]

Incredible technology has been unveiled to the world at CES.

The 2025 edition of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) has kicked off, and already, amazing technology has been unveiled to the world.

Gadgets, robots and vehicles imbued with artificial intelligence (AI) will take centre stage at the event, which officially opened on Tuesday.

Watch the robot vacuum at CES 2025

5. Roborock Saros Z70 is a robot vacuum that can pick up things while it cleans.pic.twitter.com/VOuVHTln6p — Hasan Toor ✪ (@hasantoxr) January 7, 2025

Top tech

Some of the top tech that have been unveiled so far at CES include Halliday 3.5-inch AI smart glasses.

The evolution of vision-centric wearables continues to come from both ends of the spectrum. On one side are expensive immersive headsets like the Apple Vision Pro, on the other are options like the Meta Ray-Ban glasses that can record audio and video but leave the glasses portion unobstructed.

Smart glasses

Halliday’s XR smart glasses incorporate a small screen that puts information in your field of view. A companion ring gives you some control over what you see without tapping the frames or a connected phone or other smart device, according to CNET.

On Tuesday, The Citizen reported that artificial intelligence will be a major theme of the show, along with autonomous vehicles ranging from tractors and boats to lawnmowers and golf club trolleys.

1. Halliday Glasses: 3.5-inch AI smart glasses pic.twitter.com/7m8g9sGQnn — Hasan Toor ✪ (@hasantoxr) January 7, 2025

Innovation

Other innovative tech that have been launched include the NVIDIA Project Digits, a $3,000 personal supercomputer with a thousand times the power of an average laptop, the Portalgraph 3D projector that can project virtual reality into the real world and a see-through TV by LG that shows 4K pictures.

3. Portalgraph: a 3D projector that can project VR into the real world pic.twitter.com/LEV5g6dJzt — Hasan Toor ✪ (@hasantoxr) January 7, 2025

One innovative tech product that should be a hit among many homes is a robot vacuum that can do the tidying up, especially when there are toys, socks and clothes lying around the home.

The Roborock Saros Z70 extends a normally hidden mechanical arm to pick up the debris and move it to a designated area out of the way.

The vacuum will probably be not only good for cleaning but for entertaining small children, and honestly, adults too.

