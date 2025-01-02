Time to upgrade: These are some of the smartphones that no longer support WhatsApp

If your WhatsApp messenger is not working on your smartphone, the chances are that your device is no longer able to support the social media platform and it is time for an upgrade to a newer phone.

With the dawn of 1 January 2025, Android devices running the KitKat operating system (OS) or older versions will no longer be able to support WhatsApp.

Time to upgrade

The change affects users with Android phones that are nine to 10 years old.

WhatsApp’s parent company, Meta said the decision is aimed at improving security and app functionality.

Meta said it is discontinuing support for these older devices because they lack the hardware capabilities to support the app’s evolving features and functionalities.

New features

As WhatsApp add new features, such as AI functionalities, the platform needs more powerful hardware to ensure a smooth user experience.

According to HD Blog, Meta is discontinuing support for these older smartphones to enable the application to promote artificial intelligence (AI)-based capabilities that the older phone models would not be able to support.

Affected phones

Without software and security updates, the devices affected by Meta’s discontinued support become more vulnerable to cyber threats, and app functionality is reduced.

Meta said the following devices will no longer be supported.

Samsung: Galaxy S3, Galaxy Note 2, Galaxy Ace 3, Galaxy S4 Mini

Motorola: Moto G (1st Gen), Razr HD, Moto E 2014

HTC: One X, One X+, Desire 500, Desire 601

LG: Optimus G, Nexus 4, G2 Mini, L90

If you have one of the above devices, you should upgrade to a smartphone that will be supported by Meta.

Both regular WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business users will be affected by these changes.

WhatsApp’s Help Center site said the devices might not have the latest security updates or might lack the functionality required to run WhatsApp

“Devices and software change often, so we regularly review what operating systems we support and make updates. Every year we look at which devices and software are the oldest and have the fewest users.”

iPhones

Apple iPhone users have also not been spared.

WhatsApp has already outlined plans to pull support for several older iPhone models beginning on May 5, 2025.

The iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus will no longer be able to use the messaging service, as these devices cannot run iOS 15.1, which will become the minimum operating system requirement in 2025.

