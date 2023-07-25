‘Death Stranding’ movie: Kojima’s masterpiece coming to the big screen

By Cheryl Kahla

Despite the tempestuous climate in Hollywood due to ongoing AI strikes, the industry buzz continues, particularly surrounding the film adaptation of Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding.

With Kojima’s post-apocalyptic game having received widespread acclaim upon its release, any updates about the movie version is bound to send a ripple through its fanbase.

Dance Stranding The Movie

News about the film’s progress (originally announced in December 2022) has been rather scarce, but producer Allan Ungar broke the silence this week.

During an interview with Screen Rant, Ungar teased movie’s pre-production, saying they have “very exciting news” soon.

Norman Reedus and Hideo Kojima attend Fractured Worlds: The Art of DEATH STRANDING on 5 November 2019 in New York City. Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC

Even with the strikes posing considerable challenges to the entertainment industry, the Death Stranding film adaptation continues to gain momentum.

Kojima’s involvement

Although restrained by current circumstances, Ungar conveyed the excitement surrounding the project and emphasised Kojima’s extensive involvement.

Ungar expressed excitement for the project and said Death Stranding is “an incredibly important endeavour” for Kojima.

Kojima is closely involved with the production of the film, with Ungar say he as “a significant hand in every aspect” of the film’s development.

Death Stranding is a unique take on the post-apocalyptic genre.

What Death Stranding is all about

The game unfolds in a world where the line between the living and the dead is eerily blurred, thanks to a mysterious event.

This catastrophic event, known as the “Death Stranding”, leads to mass extinction and societal collapse, with supernatural creatures roaming the landscape.

The protagonist, Sam Porter Bridges, a courier portrayed by The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus, navigates this treacherous terrain.

Tasked with delivering essential supplies to isolated survivors and communities, Sam also plays a pivotal role in society’s reconstruction.

Exploring profound themes of isolation, loss, and hope, Death Stranding delivers a rich, philosophical narrative woven into its gameplay.