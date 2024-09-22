Double lunar delight: Earth is about to get a second moon next week

Cosmic visitor: A 'mini moon' will keep Earth’s closest celestial body company from next week. Here's how long it will be sticking around...

We’ve heard of the Chinese second moon project to launch an artificial moon into orbit for additional illumination at night. But of course, there’s nothing like the real McCoy… or in this case, a so-called “mini moon”.

In a rare astronomical occurrence, a “mini moon” – what scientists believe is an asteroid – will make its appearance exactly a week from today.

‘Mini moon’ spotted with Sutherland equipment

Researchers at the Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System, which is an asteroid monitoring system that has been funded by NASA, spotted the asteroid using equipment located at the South African Astronomical Observatory (SAAO) field station near Sutherland in the Northern Cape, nogal!

The asteroid has since been named it 2024 PT5, reported CBS News.

Fleeting second moon’s two-month orbit

According to a recent paper in Research Notes of the AAS, the the mini moon will be looping around Earth from Sunday, 29 September until 25 November.

The study also noted that after exiting Earth’s orbit, the asteroid will remain close to the planet for another few months.

Arjuna asteroid belt

Time reported that the asteroid originated from the Arjuna asteroid belt.

The Arjuna asteroid belt consists of numerous asteroids that, like Earth, orbit the Sun.

While some have suggested this asteroid could be a piece of space junk, researchers argue that’s unlikely this time as its trajectory closely mirrors that of a naturally occurring object, not one of human origin.

In fact, Paul Chodas, director of the Center for Near Earth Object Studies at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, said 2024 PT5 is possibly a piece of ejecta from an impact on the moon, meaning the mini-moon may have originated as a piece of the original moon.

Not the first time Earth gets a second moon

Back in 2006, a similar asteroid orbited around Earth for an entire year.

Another asteroid played the role of Earth’s second moon for several years before departing in 2020.

Now, researchers are focusing on a new celestial body, discovered in August through the Asteroid Terrestrial-Impact Last Alert system.

While earlier studies suggested this asteroid might be on a collision course with Earth, experts now believe it will skim past us, only to be caught in Earth’s gravitational net, potentially turning it into a temporary satellite.

Once captured, the asteroid is expected to orbit Earth for roughly 53 days before being catapulted back into space.

Measuring just 10 metres across, it’s not a giant, but its brief visit will offers a rare viewing opportunity for stargazers.