‘Nqweba meteorite’ could be a rare achondritic – scientists on Eastern Cape’s supersonic rock [VIDEO]

The rock, black and shiny on the outside with a light grey concrete-like interior, was still warm when when the Eastern Cape nine-year-old picked it up.

A significant meteorite that fell in the Eastern Cape is believed to be an achondritic meteorite, specifically a rare type within the Howardite-Eucrite-Diogenite (HED) group.

The space rock has sparked a collaborative scientific investigation involving several leading universities.

The event, witnessed by residents across a vast area, has led to the recovery of a rare meteorite fragment, provisionally named the “Nqweba meteorite” after the nearby town of its discovery.

Watch the first public viewing of the meteorite in the Eastern Cape

Discovery

At precisely 8:51am on 25 August 2024, residents from Garden Route, the Karoo, and provinces of the Western Cape and Free State observed a bright blue-white and orange streak of light in the sky.

The meteorite, about 1-1.5m in size, entered Earth’s atmosphere travelling at 20km/s, or 72 000km/h. Penetration into a denser atmosphere caused friction with air molecules and so the object began to glow and melt, losing a lot of its volume.

The meteorite, after splitting into several smaller fragments, disappeared from view. The object was travelling at supersonic speeds, which caused shockwaves (sonic booms).

Shortly after, witnesses reported hearing loud explosions and sensing vibrations.

Nine-year-old finds warm meteorite

In what may have seemed to be a scene from a movie, nine-year-old Eli-zé du Toit was sitting on her grandparents’ porch in Nqweba, when she saw a dark rock fall from the sky and land near a Wild Fig tree in the garden.

The rock, black and shiny on the outside with a light grey concrete-like interior, was still warm when she picked it up.

The probe into the meteorite has since involved a coordinated effort between scientists from three institutions, Rhodes University, Nelson Mandela University and the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits).

Scientists respond

Researchers from the three universities have been working around the clock to establish various facts about the meteorite, including the probable origin, size and trajectory, and speed as it entered the Earth’s atmosphere as well as the possible fall area.

Dr Carla Dodd from Nelson Mandela University (NMU), upon learning of the meteorite’s discovery, quickly secured the sample collected by Eli-zé, recognising the rarity and importance of such a find.

Quick response

Professor Roger Gibson from the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) said that they had to act quickly to secure the meteorite.

“Our response time was going to be critical if we were going to collect valuable scientific data and meteorite fragments, as well as to explain to the local public that this was a natural event and how the individual parts linked together.”

Valuable info

Dr Leonidas Vonopartis from Wits University agreed:

“Events such as these are incredible and are very exciting, both for the public who witness these falls and the scientists who gain invaluable information from studying the bolides and rocks.”

Dr Deon van Niekerk, it was fitting for Rhodes University, being in the Eastern Cape, to be involved in science regarding such a historic heritage event that’s already touched the lives of so many eyewitnesses in the province.

Next Steps

The initial scientific focus will involve microscopic and geochemical analysis of the recovered meteorite fragment to fully classify it and understand its origin.

The researchers said this investigation could provide insights into the meteorite’s source region in space and possibly identify its parent body.

“The discovery of the Nqweba Meteorite represents a significant opportunity for South African scientists to study a rare and valuable specimen from space, advancing our understanding of meteorites and their role in the broader context of planetary science.”

Puzzle

In the coming weeks, a joint team of researchers and astronomers affiliated with the Astronomical Society of South Africa will collect data from official observatories and eyewitness accounts to piece together the details of the bolide event.

They will also conduct extensive searches for further meteorite fragments over a wide area of rugged terrain

About the Nqweba Meteorite

The Nqweba Meteorite weighs less than 90g and has a pre-fragmentation diameter of less than 5cm.

The specimens have a dark black glassy coating (fusion crust) with a light grey interior, peppered with dark-green and light-green grains and clasts.

Such meteorites provide valuable insights into the inner workings of other planetary bodies, offering scientists a glimpse into processes similar to those that formed Earth’s rocks.

