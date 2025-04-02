SA aims to launch own satellite in next five to seven years

This is part of a multibillion-rand plan to fill connectivity gaps in the country and increase internet access.

South Africa is shooting for space and is looking to launch its own geostationary satellite in the next five to seven years, which could be a huge boost for the country.

This is part of a multibillion-rand plan to plug connectivity holes in the country, increasing internet access for remote communities and reducing reliance on foreign communication services.

Internet connectivity

The importance of internet connectivity in the world cannot be emphasised too strongly.

It has the potential to broaden access to education, healthcare, modern agricultural practices, mobility and banking services and to speed up service delivery.

Speaking in Parliament on Tuesday, Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Nomalungelo Gina said internet connectivity’s potential to boost productivity and employment is well documented.

“One study that covered 14 countries (including Brazil) found that a 10 percentage point increase in 3G coverage raised the proportion of individuals employed by 2.1 percentage points, with faster internet connection fostering better opportunities.”

SA’s own satellite

Deputy director-general at the Department of Communications, Tinyiko Ngobeni, said it would take between five and seven years for South Africa to develop and put its own satellite into orbit.

“There is a digital divide in South Africa that a satellite can assist with, and that is because, in some areas, it is very costly to provide [terrestrial] connectivity.

“The satellite strategy will assist us in achieving our education and health objectives, particularly in remote and rural areas. We are also hoping it will contribute to the reduction of the cost to communicate due to the high cost of deploying high-speed connectivity in some areas,” Ngobeni said.

Experts from the communications and science departments, Icasa and Sentech are exploring ways to reduce the projected five- to seven-year timeline.

They are looking at how existing resources from the South African National Space Agency (SANSA) and Sentech can be leveraged to fast-track the launch.

Three options

Ngobeni said there are three options for the acquisition of satellite capacity as set out in the strategy document.

The first is a fully leased model, where the government would pay fees to a private satellite service provider, which would provide the fastest time to market as there would be no infrastructure investment required from the government.

The second is a joint venture between government and another entity, which Ngobeni said would give the state slightly more control than the first proposal, but still would not allow for full autonomy.

The third model, preferred by both the communications and science departments, would involve outright ownership of the satellite.

Big industry players, including telecom companies, have already shown interest in using the government’s satellite capacity once it’s launched.

Ngobeni said the strategy would be submitted to the Cabinet to obtain approval to publish it for comment from the public. A national workshop would also be convened to explore substantive issues.

South Africa currently spends approximately R100 billion a year on foreign communication service providers. In contrast, a locally owned satellite system with a lifespan of up to 20 years would require a one-time capital investment of approximately R6 billion.

Sovereign capabilities

The department said a domestic satellite system would also strengthen South Africa’s sovereign capabilities, as required by the national defence and security clusters.

“The acquisition and operation of the satellite will be managed by a national satellite organisation through a strategic partnership with an international satellite fleet operator, ensuring sovereignty over critical communication infrastructure.”

