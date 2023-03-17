Diablo IV Beta: Delve into darkness, slay epic World Bosses

Cheryl Kahla

Fans who pre-ordered Diablo IV will have access to the open beta launch this weekend, starting at 6pm South African time on Friday evening.

Here’s your chance to join fellow gamers, and battle through besieged towns and corrupted dungeons.

Diablo IV open beta

If like me, you’ve been waiting for Diablo IV since it was announced at BlizzCon in 2019, then get your energy drinks and snacks ready…

We’re about to slay demons and raise hell.

Photo: Blizzard

There are five classes to choose from, pictured below:

Barbarian : Unparalleled strength and capable of unleashing ground-shaking slams

: Unparalleled strength and capable of unleashing ground-shaking slams Druid : A savage shapeshifter who can command earth, wind and storm

: A savage shapeshifter who can command earth, wind and storm Necromancer : Cunning summoners who use their Bone, Blood and Shadow bastions to defeat enemies

: Cunning summoners who use their Bone, Blood and Shadow bastions to defeat enemies Rogue : An agile, ranged warrior equipped with deadly poisons and shadow magic

: An agile, ranged warrior equipped with deadly poisons and shadow magic Sorcerer: Master of the elements capable of hurling bolts of lightning jagged ice spikes. Even meteors!

The five classes: Photo: Blizzard

World Bosses

Ahead of the launch, Blizzard announced that new, challenging monsters have been added World Bosses, with the first World Boss spawning four times over the weekend.

World Bosses is a new addition to the Diablo universe and according to Blizzard, “each boss extends from four core player experience pillars”.

WATCH: Meet the Barbarian:

Moreover, the pillars allow for players of all classes to contribute and be part of the solution.

“There are no required actions to bring down a boss, so the ‘fun’ can’t be monpolised or prevented”.

The second pillar means everyone can join in, whether you’re still learning the game or are already a master. Blizzard said there’s no need to worry if you don’t know how to attack.

Getting in and playing is the best way to learn.

World Bosses are also repayable without feeling repetitive.

Grab your allies and get ready. Ashava's hungry. #DiabloIV's first World Boss spawns four times during Open Beta Early Access this weekend. pic.twitter.com/b1dQNUIpuu— Diablo (@Diablo) March 15, 2023

The game mechanics will allow for variations so “the same Boss with a different class will present different challenges.”

Fearsome bosses

The first boss players will meet is Ashava, a fearsome creature with razor-sharp talons extending from her wrists. She will spawn four times during early access this weekend.

Beware, though. Ashava can spread her poison and do leap attacks, so hovering along the edges of the danger zone won’t keep you save.

Photo: Blizzard

The open beta and early access weekend is available on PC as well as console (Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5).

To all those playing jumping into early access this weekend: Enjoy!

Diablo IV will be released on 6 June 2023.

Here is the complete Open Beta Guide.