Discover how Honor 90 5G turns your travels into epic tales

In today's fast-paced world, where travel and adventure hold the key to enriching experiences, having a reliable companion is essential.

The Honor 90 5G emerges as the ultimate travel companion, combining cutting-edge AI video creation, revolutionary eye-comfort technology, and an extraordinary camera system. Whether you’re capturing breathtaking landscapes or creating memories with friends and family, this smartphone ensures you never miss a moment during your epic discoveries.

200MP ultra clear camera for ultimate photography experience

A traveller’s heart thrives on capturing moments, and the Honor 90 5G’s 200MP main camera delivers exceptional details, allowing you to immortalise every landscape in its full glory. The ultra-wide and macro cameras offer a wide field of view, ideal for showcasing the vastness of majestic landscapes and the tiniest details of intricate architecture. And with the 50MP front camera, you can effortlessly take stunning selfies, which are perfect for sharing with your loved ones.

Create videos easier than ever with AI Vlog Master

Picture this – you’re exploring a scenic mountain range, and the breathtaking scenery leaves you awestruck. With Honor 90 5G’s AI Vlog Master, transforming your adventure into captivating 15-second video clips is a breeze. The Instant Movie feature lets you share your journey with the world, making every second count.

Imagine capturing a bustling local market scene during your travels. Thanks to AI Video Recommendation, the Honor 90 5G understands the setting and suggests the ideal video mode, ensuring you get the best shots every time.

Plus, with AI Noise Reduction, you can eliminate distracting background sounds, allowing your audience to focus on your storytelling effortlessly. As a travel vlogger, this hassle-free video creation experience lets you share your journeys in their full glory.

Power your adventures all day

With its large 5000mAh battery, the Honor 90 5G ensures all-day productivity, so you stay connected and capture your travel moments without interruption. And when you need a quick boost, the 66W Honor SuperCharge technology comes to the rescue, providing you with a significant charge in just 15 minutes. Now, you can focus on exploring new horizons, gaming on the go, or streaming your favourite travel playlists without worrying about your next charge.

Ample space to preserve vacation memories

Unleash the potential of your getaway with the Honor 90 5G, boasting an impressive storage capacity of 19GB (12GB RAM + 7GB RAM) and a spacious 512GB ROM. This generous allowance effortlessly secures all your cherished holiday memories and content, and ensures you never have to compromise a memory during your vacation due to space.

Revolutionary 0-Risk eye-comfort display

Travelling often means long hours on the road or exploring new destinations. With the Honor 90 5G’s revolutionary 0-Risk eye-comfort display, you can bid farewell to eye strain and discomfort. Its 3840Hz PWM dimming technology guarantees a flicker-free visual experience, providing optimal comfort in all situations.

When trekking under the scorching sun or staying up to capture those starry night skies, the dynamic dimming technology emulates natural light rhythms, reducing eye fatigue by up to 18%. As you retire to your accommodation after a day of adventure, the circadian night display ensures warmer colours and reduced blue light for improved sleep quality, enabling you to wake up fresh for the next adventurous day.

Pricing and availability

The Honor 90 5G is now available for R14 999 for the19GB (12+7) RAM+512GB ROM, which will be hard bundled with the HONOR Watch 4, valued at R3 499, for free.

The Honor 90 Lite 5G is available for R7 999 for the13GB (8+5) RAM+256GB ROM, which will be hard bundled with the Honor Choice Earbuds X5 for free.

Tech enthusiasts, and travel lovers can purchase the Honor 90 5G and Honor 90 Lite 5G at their nearest MTN, Telkom and Vodacom stores today.

Honor is also offering once-off screen protection repair insurance for consumers within the first three months of purchase valid until the 30 November 2023. T’s & C’s apply.

About Honor

Honor is a leading global provider of smart devices. It is dedicated to becoming a global iconic technology brand and creating a new intelligent world for everyone through its powerful products and services.

With an unwavering focus on R&D, it is committed to developing technology that empowers people around the globe to go beyond, giving them the freedom to achieve and do more.

Offering a range of high-quality smartphones, tablets, laptops and wearables to suit every budget, Honor’s portfolio of innovative, premium and reliable products enable people to become a better version of themselves.

