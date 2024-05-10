10-man Spurs hold SuperSport to a frustrating draw

10-man Cape Town Spurs have kept their slim hopes of retaining their DStv Premiership status alive following a goalless draw against SuperSport United at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium on Friday night.

The result takes them to 19 points after 28 games in the league. Spurs can only finish on 25 points if they win their remaining two games. The point might still not be enough for the Urban Warriors who will be relegated if 15th placed Richards Bay wins against Orlando Pirates on Saturday.

The game got off to the worst possible start for the Cape side who were reduced to 10-man after Gabriel Michael was shown a straight red card for a desperate foul on Shandre Campbell who was through on goal in the 15th minute.

Matsatsantsa a Pitori took control of proceedings from that point but failed to create clear-cut chances as Spurs sat deep in their own half. Ernst Middendorp’s men did well to keep United at bay as the game went into the break goalless.

Stubborn Spurs

It was more of the same in the second half with SuperSport seeing more of the ball against Spurs who were happy to play on the counter. The Tshwane-based team failed to find the breakthrough in a rather dull affair in Polokwane.

Bradley Grobler, who was starved of supply the whole night, missed a glorious opportunity to grab all three points from a lovely floated ball into the box by Campbell but his first time shot went over the bar with six minutes left. Four minutes later, substitute Aphiwe Baliti saw his shot cleared off the line as Spurs held on for a draw.