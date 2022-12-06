WATCH: Fujifilm TG-BT1 tripod grip to arrive in SA in January 2023

Faizel Patel

Fujifilm has announced a new tripod grip for its X Series cameras, the TG-BT1 with a South African launch expected in January 2023.

The TG-BT1 accessory attaches to X Series cameras and functions not only as a Bluetooth enabled grip but also as a tripod.

Fujifilm said the TG-BT1 provides a number of innovative shooting options for users, both for video recording and for stills.

Versatility

The company added the tripod grip boats technology which allows the camera angle to be adjusted 180 degrees vertically and 360 degrees horizontally. By rotating the TG-BT1 horizontally, it can be used as a selfie grip beneficial to those requiring footage of themselves.

“And by circling the unit vertically, it can be employed as a shooting grip for low angle shots or videos.

“As an added benefit, the TG-BT1 allows for users to simply expand its tripod legs in order to provide stability when taking group shots or when setting up a fixed-point camera,” it said.

Pairing

The TG-BT1 connects to compatible Fujifilm cameras via Bluetooth and provides easy access to key remote shooting functionality directly from the grip.

This includes the shutter release button, video recording as well as a control lock switch. Also, when a lens equipped with power zoom is attached, a T/W button can be used for zoom operation*2.

Specifications

At 172.3mm in height (legs retracted) and weighing only 205.5g (excluding battery), the TG-BT1 grip is ideal for travellers or for those for whom portability remains key.

The tripod grip is also weather resistant, which makes for a perfect pairing with the new X-T5 (with its 63 weather sealed points) and weather resistant XF30mmF2.8 R LM WR Macro.

The grip can carry a maximum combined weight of 1.5kg.

Pricing and availability

The Fujifilm TG-BT1 tripod grip is set for arrival in South Africa during January 2023, and will come with a suggested retail price of R3 200.

