Gaming on the go: The Android apps every gamer needs

The rise of mobile apps is transforming online gaming, giving players instant access to their favourite games anytime, anywhere.

Smartphones are not just about making phone calls, spending time on social media or sending messages, it also about gaming.

Smartphones are not just about making phone calls, spending time on social media or sending messages, they are also about gaming.

If you love gaming, TCL Mobile has curated a list of essential Android apps designed to elevate your gaming experience.

From voice chat to game management and even streaming games from your PC, there’s an app for every need.

Discord

This is a voice and chat app designed for gamers, allowing you to customise your own space and gather your friends to talk while playing your favourite games. Users can create custom emojis, stickers, soundboard effects and more to add your personality to voice, video or text chat.

Guilded

Guilded is a free chat app for gaming with friends, clans, guilds, communities, esports, and teams. It offers voice chat with voice rooms, broadcasting, whispering and priority speaking as well as video chat and screenshare in high-res. Calendars and scheduling mean you won’t miss out on any meets or matches.

IGN Entertainment

The official IGN app offers simple navigation to make it easy to quickly browse game news, reviews, gameplay, movie trailers, game trailers, and more. Log in with your IGN account to bookmark articles and videos to save the news and reviews.

Nintendo Switch Online

The Nintendo Switch Online app is designed to help enhance your online gameplay experience on your Nintendo Switch. With this app, you can use voice chat while gaming, see whether your friends are online and use game-specific services. A Nintendo Switch Online membership is required to use the app.

PlayStation

The PlayStation App allows you to see who’s online, voice chat and send messages, and discover deals on the PS Store. Shop for new releases, pre-order games and check out the latest deals and discounts on PlayStation Store. You can also download games and add-ons to your console so they’re ready when you are.

Stash

Use Stash to discover games and organise your collection and wishlist. Track and manage all of your video games, decide what to play next, and discover new games. Manage all your games across multiple platforms in one place.

Steam Link

The Steam Link app brings desktop gaming to your Android device. Just pair a Bluetooth controller or Steam controller to your device, connect to a computer running Steam, and start playing your existing Steam games.

TeamSpeak

TeamSpeak is an advanced voice chat and communication app that enables groups of people to communicate and share information with each other via the internet or through private networks, whether they are using an Android device, PC, MacOS, iOS, or Linux. TeamSpeak lets you chat with fellow teammates, discuss strategy in real time, or facilitate online events.

Twitch

Download Twitch and join millions enjoying live games, music, sports, esports, podcasts, cooking shows, IRL streams, and whatever else crosses our community’s wonderfully absurd minds.

Xbox Game Pass

Explore the full Game Pass catalogue. Dive into each game with screenshots and reviews, and get customised recommendations based on your gameplay and preferences. Install games from the app to your console or PC, so they’re ready to play when you are.

