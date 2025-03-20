The rise of AI tools and their impact on smartphone use

AI could bring many benefits and possibilities to smartphone users, but there are precautions.

As artificial intelligence (AI) keeps getting smarter, and in some cases, such as with DeepSeek, allegedly cheaper to create, the future of intelligence in smartphones could look very different.

DeepSeek has been making headlines for its intelligent responses and fast learning. The free-to-use app has shot to the top of online store download lists.

Tech companies, Tecno and Itel said while enhanced AI could bring many benefits and possibilities to smartphone users, there are precautions that users must be aware of.

Intuitive

Advanced AI tools can provide more intuitive and context-aware search functionalities. This means users can find information faster and more accurately, reducing the time spent searching to find what they are looking for.

AI can also analyse user behaviour and preferences to offer personalised content and recommendations.

Voice

As AI tools improve, voice recognition and natural language processing will become more sophisticated. Users may rely more on voice commands to interact with their smartphones, leading to a shift in how people use their devices.

Privacy and Security

Concerns have been raised around privacy and security when it comes to using AI tools.

These include, but are not limited to, data breaches due to the large amounts of personal data being collected and processed.

The potential for unauthorised access to sensitive information, bias and discrimination stemming from biased training data, lack of transparency in how AI algorithms make decisions, and vulnerabilities to adversarial attacks where malicious actors can manipulate input data to trick the AI system into making incorrect outputs.

AI ethics

In November last year, Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Solly Malatsi said there must be a balance for the ethical use of AI in South Africa.

“We are in the very early stages. A couple of weeks ago, we published an AI policy framework that’s out for public commentary. The submission will go into the final policy document.

“The most important thing is we have to find the balance for the ethical use of AI, so it does not contribute to the spread of deep fakes, misinformation and disinformation. The world’s leading policymakers are grappling with that question, and we will also be grappling with it as we move towards finalising our AI policy,“ Malatsi said.

Existing legislation regulates some activities. These consist of activities by organisations using AI, including the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA), the Copyright Act, the Patents Act, and the Competition Act.

Content Creation

AI tools can assist in content creation, such as photo editing, video processing, and even writing. This could democratise content creation, allowing more users to produce high-quality media directly from their smartphones.

In addition, AI-driven tools could change how people communicate and interact socially, influencing messaging apps and social media platforms. Features like real-time translation and sentiment analysis could enhance communication

The integration of AI tools like DeepSeek into smartphones is likely to lead to a more efficient, personalised, and engaging user experience, potentially changing the way users interact with technology in their daily lives.

As these tools evolve, they may redefine the smartphone landscape and the role these devices play in our lives.

